Prince Kaybee advised AKA's fans to ignore all the hateful posts directed at the rapper shortly after he died

Supa Mega passed away from a fatal shooting that happened in Durban on Saturday, February 10

The death of the Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker, however, brought up Mega's allegations surrounding the passing of his late fiancée, Anele "Nelli" Tembe

Prince Kaybee used social media to criticise people who celebrated AKA's death. Supa Mega passed away on February 10 during a suspected assassination shooting in Durban.

Prince Kaybee said paying tribute to AKA matters more than entertaining "feminists" trying to destroy his legacy. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Since then, Mzansi and celebrities have been sending their heartfelt condolences to the family, but a few people were not feeling the sad vibes. Some netizens were in a celebratory mood that Mega passed away as he was suspected of being abusive to his late fiancée Anele "Nelli" Tembe.

The online users said Nelli finally received her justice after AKA was accused of having a hand in her passing. According to News24, Anele died from injuries sustained after falling from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town.

Taking to Twitter to condemn the "feminists" rejoicing, Prince Kaybee advised AKA's fans to ignore the hate and focus on paying tribute to their favourite artists.

"Celebrate AKA’s life and let the feminists celebrate his death, easy. You don’t have to go on their posts to highlight the apparent dislike or contentment they get from his death. It brings them joy?, so be it ❤️✌"

AKA's fans call out people celebrating Supa Mega's death

@Sihle_ZA_ said:

"Those are fake feminists. These fraudsters need to be separated from women who are fighting for equal work pay, representation in board rooms and the emancipation of young girls."

@Zweli_Zungu shared:

"AKA was and still is a legend."

@NwabisaM03 posted:

"A person who celebrates the death of another person is beyond being evil. I don't know what word could describe such."

@thapelo_troy replied:

"Bro, I heard this other hun went as far as saying "God is getting rid of abusers" and they went on and laughed. I just mized the post and kept my thoughts to myself."

@Mamphephethe_10 commented:

"They did the same with Mampintsha's death."

@Muzlam41 wrote:

"True that! They find comfort in hate while still hoping this world will be kind to them."

@KHuncho19 added:

"This feminism movement has created women no man can stand. These people are miserable."

Fans blast people posting disturbing videos of AKA's lifeless body on social media

