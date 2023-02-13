A woman is trending on social media after she claimed AKA sponsored her daughter's heart operation but kept it a secret

The woman was reacting to AKA's passing after he was shot dead in front of his friends in Durban on Friday night

The touching clip had many people praising the Fela In Versace rapper for paying for the woman's child's operation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A touching clip of a woman crying out loud after AKA's death is doing the rounds on social media. The woman shares that the late rapper sponsored her daughter's heart transplant.

A crying woman claimed AKA paid for her child's heart operation. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. His death sent shockwaves around Mzansi. Taking to Twitter, one peep named Anitta Nxusa wrote:

"There’s a lady weeping over AKA’s death on TikTok because he sponsored her daughter’s heart transplant."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to AKA's good deed

Peeps took to Anitta's comment section and shared that they love the fact that AKA did not publicise his good deed when he was still alive.

@rap_sigma commented:

"He had a kind soul, yena it's unfortunate for him to die like this."

@AmandaGums94 said:

"I am hurt."

@popotane wrote:

"Good deeds done in secret are amazing to watch."

@Ntsako_Shibambo said:

"What I love is, his act of such kindness was worth making noise about but he chose not to broadcast it. Such is the kindness I’m moved by."

@SiphoMT commented:

"As humans, we all have good & bad sides but in most instances bad supersedes good. May his soul RIP."

@amahlengcobo_98 wrote:

"I love that we knew nothing about this he did good and didn't show it off."

@unofficiallypd added:

"I wasn’t his fan coz I don’t even like hip hop but yho I can’t explain the pain I’m feeling over his death."

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The ANC politician further said AKA's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News