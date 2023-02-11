Social media users have come after insensitive Twitter users who are circulating the late rapper's lifeless body

The video making rounds on Twitter shows AKA's dead body lying on the pavement covered with two umbrellas

Fans have called on people to also consider the rapper's family and friends and stop sharing the disturbing video

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions as South Africans mourn the untimely death of one of the country's greatest rappers.

Fans have reacted to netizens circulating disturbing videos of AKA's lifeless body. Image: @akaworldwide

Some insensitive social media users have been sharing and circulating disturbing videos of AKA's dead body and the images and videos are not sitting right with social media users.

AKA's fans call out those sharing rapper's lifeless body

AKA's fans have come out guns blazing at those who are circulating the now-viral video on Twitter. The clip shows the rapper's lifeless body lying on the pavement of Wish restaurant covered with two big umbrellas.

From the look of things, the video was taken soon after AKA'S death and emergency responders and the police had not arrived yet.

Fans have called on those in possession of the video to stop circulating it and consider the All Eyes On Me rapper's daughter Kairo, family and friends.

@NaZikode__ said:

"Where do people get this thing of taking videos of lifeless bodies to put the up on social media? Someone tweeted the late AKA’s lifeless body & I still don’t get the reason.‍♀️."

@Ree_Chaka commented:

"Can y'all just stop sharing those graphic videos of AKA's lifeless body ."

@_Catalysst_ wrote:

"Why is there a video of AKA’s lifeless body on the TL☹️."

RIP AKA: Kiernan Forbes’ family releases a statement confirming his death, SA devastated: “Gone too soon”

In more related news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Durban on Friday night. The police said the 35-year-old was ambushed by gunmen when leaving a restaurant.

The shocking news was tough for many people to accept, and AKA's family confirmed his untimely passing on Saturday morning.

AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes released a statement acknowledging the death of their son. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received so far and asked the public to keep them in their prayers.

