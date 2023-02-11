AKA's horrific death has moved the country and some politicians joined many in posting tributes

Julius Malema and Fikile Mabula were the first politicians to extend their condolences to AKA's family

Malema also showed concern about South African artists who have been dying at an increasing rate

Social media timelines are flooded with tributes for Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes after the rapper was gunned down on Florida road in Durban on Friday night.

AKA's death has also affected Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula and they expressed their sorrow on Twitter.

Malema clearly in disbelief asked what was happening to South African artists in his tweet. The country recently mourned the deaths of DJ Sumbody and Vusi Ma R 5, all killed in drive-by shootings and now AKA.

Mbalula penned a beautiful tribute to AKA and sent condolences to his daughter Kairo Forbes and the rest of his family.

"Kiernan was a great talent, a proud South African who loved his country and its people; his music expressed that love, and appreciation for our diverse cultures. My deep and sincere condolences are to his family, especially his young daughter, his friends and many of his loyal fans."

Economic Freedom Fighters' raise concerns about crime in South Africa following AKA's shooting

Following Malema's personal Twitter post the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) added to his sentiments about the rampant crime in the country.

"Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become a norm. AKA was an indisputable talent and the music industry has lost an innovative artist. May His Soul Rest In Peace."

SA blames politicians for AKA's and other celebrity deaths because of unchecked crime

@Themba_Nkosi10 said:

"Just saw his dead body here on Florida road, it's unbelievable."

@mpk_last mentioned:

"Yall need to bring back capital punishment now."

@Top_dawg15 stated:

"Bheki Cele must resign, criminals are adapting."

@kagiso23345611 tweeted:

"Criminal state of SA."

@malz10 mentioned:

"Instead of wasting one billion on a football team. Invest in protecting citizens."

@Llekamania_ stated:

"Thanks to you government officials for letting criminals roam freely."

@joy_zelda commented:

"Tell President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Bheki Cele."

@Wiseman_Sibande added:

"We are in this mess because of you guys, so don't you dare act like you care."

AKA’s death: South Africans believe Anele Tembe’s family has a hand in AKA’s shooting:

Earlier, Briefly News reported that social media is ablaze with condolence messages for AKA. The rapper passed away after being shot by unknown gunmen in Durban on Friday.

The rapper's family confined his passing in a statement shared with the media. They said that they are waiting for more details from the police in Durban.

