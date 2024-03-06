DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge on TikTok

The couple was joined by Zinhle's manager and friend, Thabiet Amardien, but Murdah stood out

Her fans mocked her for not being able to do the popular dance and lauded Murdah Bongz for nailing it

Celebrity couple DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz have a lot of fun together. They often share those moments on their social media accounts.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz do a popular TikTok challenge Tshwala Bam. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz do a TikTok dance challenge

The number 1 female DJ in Africa cannot dance. This shocked many of DJ Zinhle's followers after her cute video with her husband Murdah Bongz and friend Thabiet Amardien, where they did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge on TikTok.

DJ Zinhle and her manager Thabiet, also known as Thabs The Connect, grabbed Murdah Bongz to do the Tshwala Bam challenge.

Zinhle admitted that Murdah nailed the dance, and she and Thabs failed dismally.

"Not Murdah Bongz punishing us."

Watch the cute video below:

ZeeNation roasts DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle's fans mocked her for not being able to dance. But many tipped their hats off to Murdah Bongz for nailing it.

maklaurie3:

"Not you grabbing someone to the dancefloor, and he embarrassed you guys."

Phindile Phindzy MaKhawula:

"Can we have Murdah doing the challenge alone, please."

Thoyo Cmphiwe Funjwa:

"DJ Zinhle and your friend, can you guys sit down?"

user8143071395432:

"DJ Zinhle, do not move your bottom, move your shoulders."

Mfoka Madlanduna Luthuli PE:

"You made a mistake by calling him. Of you did not call him, we would have lauded you since you beat Thabiet."

DJ Zinhle and Kairo address Zinhle's lack of cooking

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle addressed reports about not cooking after daughter Kairo Forbes' video, sharing her side in a TikTok video.

She referenced Sofia Vergara's similar stance on cooking and shrugged off criticism, saying she wasn't hurt by the nasty comments.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some understanding her busy schedule, while others joked about cooking only when broke.

Source: Briefly News