DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz shared a sweet display of affection with their trending TikTok video.

DJ Zinhle and Mörda were affectionate in a new TikTok video. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle and Mörda cuddle in a video

Reality TV stars, DJ Zinhle and her loving husband, Murdah Bongz, AKA Mörda, kissed and showcased their affection in a recent TikTok video. In the video, Zinhle can be seen grabbing Mörda by his neck and asking for a second kiss.

The clip was shared on her TikTok account and reshared by X blogger @MDNnewss with the caption:

"DJ Zinhle x Murdah Bongz."

Mzansi peeps weigh in on viral clip

Fans swooned over the celebrity couple, with many speaking about their love. Other trolls had criticised the couple, with one person saying Mörda does not know what a home-cooked meal is.

This was after DJ Zinhle admitted to not knowing how to cook but was willing to learn.

@fntse said:

"Oksalayo! Bongz doesn’t know what a home cooked meal tastes like!"

@thabelomaanda said:

"Must be nice."

@Lisa_Akh criticised:

"These relationships these days are for content. LORD please you can punish me how ever way you want, but please do NOT ever give me a man that likes this setup AMEN."

@PVT_Prince1 shared:

"Pressure has started , we need more of these Ntandokazi videos ."

@miss_machika gushed:

"They are very cute shame, she deserves to be happy."

DJ Zinhle celebrates industry success with concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, award-winning DJ Zinhle has acquired success in the music industry since rising to fame in 2004.

The number one Female DJ in Africa has been doing her thing for 20 years, and she announced an anniversary concert to celebrate that.

Fans of the businesswoman and reality TV star expressed their eagerness to attend her concert.

