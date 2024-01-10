Murdah Bongz gushed over DJ Zinhle and shared a stunning video clip of the DJ showcasing her beauty and killer legs

The doting husband captioned the video "Priceless" and said he has a gorgeous wife

Mzansi agreed with him, and they all lauded the music producer for loving his wife loudly and proudly for the world to see

Murdah Bongz gushed over his wife, DJ Zinhle. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz is one doting husband. The music producer gushed over his wife, DJ Zinhle, in a sweet Instagram post. The lovely couple is enjoying some time away on their couples vacation and serving some fire content.

Murdah Bongz posted video of Zinhle

Taking to Instagram, Murdah Bongz, now known as Mörda, posted a picture and a gorgeous video of DJ Zinhle. The couple was out and about on vacation at an undisclosed island, and they enjoyed cocktails and some cuisine.

In his post, Zinhle was wearing a sun hat and a peach dress with a black and white design. In the video he took, DJ showcased her beauty and killer legs. Gushing over his view, Murdah said:

"The view is priceless."

Mzansi gushes over the Mohosanas

Netizens agreed with Murdah Bongz, and they all lauded the music producer for loving his wife loudly.

gugulethu_mtshali said:

"Stunning view Mörda."

karabo_karrieyy added:

"One thing about mama Zee? She will always serve us legs."

nadianakaifans added:

"Beautiful wife, you chose well."

sbo.mgo added:

"A man who celebrates his wife and loves her loudly."

mwahbeeyah said:

"You chose wisely. Such a gorgeous woman!"

happened0505 added:

"On top of beauty. The Pilates are busy doing the pilatin. Yes, I agree the view is viewable, and it's fiery."

bearlyvocal said:

"And it's all yours. Too blessed to be stressed."

truelovemagazine said:

"A gorgeous view."

DJ Zinhle celebrates hubby on his 41st birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle is celebrating her 41st birthday, and her husband Murdah Bongz showers her with love.

Murdah took to Instagram to express his feelings, calling DJ Zinhle the most special human being ever.

The sweet birthday message melted fans' hearts, and they swooned about the celebrity couple.

Source: Briefly News