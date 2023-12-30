DJ Zinhle is celebrating her 41st birthday and her husband Murdah Bongz showered her with love

Murdah took to Instagram to express his feelings, calling DJ Zinhle the most special human being ever

The sweet birthday message melted fans' hearts, and they swooned about the celebrity couple

Murdah Bongz wished DJ Zinhle a happy birthday with a sweet post. Image: @murdahbongz and @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle turned 41 and her hubby Murdah Bongz penned a sweet and touching message to mark the milestone.

Murdah Bongz gushes about DJ Zinhle

In an Instagram post, Murdah Bongz poured his out mentioning what the Umlilo hitmaker means to him.

"To have it all in the world and not have you is an empty one to live in my love. God did something else when he created you, my love."

Murdah said Zinhle deserves everything good that this life has to offer and ended the post by saying he loves her.

Fans write bday messages

The sweet birthday love has fans feeling all warm and fuzzy. In the comments section, admirers of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's relationship are admiring and posting bday messages.

@minniedlamini said:

"There is nothing more beautiful than a King who unapologetically, outwardly adores his queen.❤️ We are so inspired by your love guys."

@ntombee_1 posted:

"A blessed birthday to your gorgeous wife.❤️"

@lelwachagi commented:

"Umhle umfazi wakho Murdah❤️ Happy birthday to Mrs Mahosana."

@emylee_kukie mentioned:

"Happy new year to DJ Zinhle. The luckiest woman to ever live on planet earth."

@phinda_x wrote:

"Awww Zinhle waze wathandwa kamnandi ngumntuwakho, so beautiful . Happy Birthday Queen.❤️"

@therealzeenkosi shared:

"Not only do we share a name, but we also share a star sign. Happy birthday fellow Capricorn queen. "

@oratilwe_sphalaphala added:

"Happy birthday to Mrs Mahosana. Gorgeous wife you have hey."

DJ Zinhle's Christmas photos with Murdah Bongz

