DJ Zinhle spent Christmas with her husband, Murdah Bongz' family

The couple shared some sweet pictures with the Mohosana clan

Mzansi showed love to the family, while others were quick to throw shade

DJ Zinhle showed off her Christmas lunch with her husband, Murdah Bongz' family. Images: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle spent some time with her husband's side of the family on Christmas. The Umlilo hitmaker shared a photo dump of her day with Murdah Bongz' family, and they were all smiles while posing for photos.

DJ Zinhle gushes over Murdah Bongz' family

DJ Zinhle got to spend time with Murdah Bongz' family on Christmas. The award-winning DJ shared several photos in Soshanguve with the Mohosanas, whom she described as kind and loving.

Although Kairo Forbes wasn't spotted in the photos, little Asante made it to the party and was surrounded by love from her dad's side of the family, which bears a striking resemblance to her; the Mohosana genes are strong!

"Christmas at home in Sosha. What a beautiful day. Grateful for such a loving and kind family. Hope your day is as beautiful as mine."

Previously, Bongz was shaded for allegedly spoiling AKA's family while neglecting his own. Looks like the haters were silenced.

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Zinhle's family gathering

Netizens showed love to Zinhle and Bongz for spending time with his family:

coach_khums said:

"I love them so much!"

ntombee_1 gushed over the Mahosanas:

"Such a beautiful family."

prud.ence1722 joked:

"Not Santy looking like everyone in the family, except for her mommy!"

fearless_omphy pointed out:

"Hubby looks like his mom. Such a beautiful family."

Meanwhile, despite being full from Christmas lunch, some netizens still had room for a side of shade:

m_kobene threw shade at Kairo:

"That one said never and went to her grandparents."

Sir_elleassgeh claimed:

"You can tell Zinhle prefers the Forbes."

sandile_tates said:

"Finally, she has accepted that she's not a Forbes."

Pontsho_jan wasn't convinced:

"This feels like fans coming to see a celebrity, it's not make sure."

Lynn Forbes shows off photo with Kairo and Asante

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lynn Forbes' Christmas photo with her granddaughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana.

The sweet picture was part of their family Christmas photoshoot, including parents, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz.

