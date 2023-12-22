DJ Zinhle has been crowned the number-one female DJ in Africa for the fifth time

Fans have flooded her with congratulatory messages, praising her work ethic and dedication to the industry

Zinhle thanked her supporters, known as the Zeenation, for their continuous love

DJ Zinhle is getting her flowers for the hard work she does. The South African star was recently crowned the number-one female DJ in Africa for the fifth time.

DJ Zinhle was recently crowned as Africa's number-one female DJ. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle celebrates major achievement

We can all agree that DJ Zinhle has paved the way for many female DJs. The star, who has been in the game for years, has worked with several top artists and released bangers like Umlilo and Siyabonga.

Taking to her social media pages, the proud mother of two announced that she was crowned the number one female DJ in Africa. Zinhle thanked her supporters, affectionately known as the Zeenation, for their love and support. She wrote:

"Africa’s number 1 female DJ for 5 years in a row.. ❤️ So grateful & blessed! Thank you to the ZeeNation for their votes & dedication to WINNING."

Fans congratulate DJ Zinhle

Social media has been awash with heartwarming congratulatory messages for DJ Zinhle. Fans applauded the star for her work ethic and hard work.

@MsiziMbovu said:

"Well deserved, and number 61 in the world last year you were sitting on number 81 kancane ngancane syasondela❤️"

@Cellydhl commented:

"Love it for you well deserved."

@nandimakhanya wrote:

"You will always be famous"

@lindo_ncasana added:

"awusemhle ngathi uzothi #Thula music video is done."

@refilwemodiselle added:

"Aaaaaaaaaich yes indeed. You can rock a whole ship mam ✨♥️"

@lady_amar1 noted:

"Deserving! Congratulations sister ❤️"

