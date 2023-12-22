A Mzansi woman drives her Ford Ranger past onlookers who shower her with praise, impressed by her skill in handling the large vehicle

The footage shows she effortlessly navigates her Ford Ranger as a group of young men freak out

The video sparks comments celebrating female empowerment and showcasing the Ranger's ruggedness

A woman handles a Ford Ranger with grace. Image: @sphe_duze

Source: TikTok

Some people see 4x4s as a status symbol, representing wealth and success. And one Mzansi woman was on the receiving end of much praise when she drove past a group of young men.

A TikTok video shared by Sphe Duze shows her driving her huge Ford Ranger as onlookers shout loudly in awe of her driving the massive vehicle with grace and ease.

This Mzansi hun has become a TikTok sensation, smashing car stereotypes with smooth driving skills and infectious good vibes. Watch the video below:

According to CoPilot for Car Shopping, the Ranger is known for its robust construction and excellent off-road capability. It consistently receives high-reliability ratings from various sources.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video with positive comments. Others were entertained by the young men's funny remarks and impressed by the young woman driving such a big and masculine car.

Zesimdumise replied:

“'Nisukaphi vele mama' wavele wangena odabeni fast!"

Swan commented:

"It’s a Raptor, it’s not just a Ford."

Londi said:

"Amahloni kimi ngibona usbary wami ememeza ❤️."

Philani Sibiya PS resonded:

"Aw kodwa Mama!."

Noxolo_Nxasane said:

"Jehova ubathanda bonke abantu bakhe."

Lindour❤️ commented:

"Injabulo engiba nayo mangbona abantu besfazane driving noma ngabe iyip imoto ngat kphumelela mna❤️."

jack7ms said:

"Abafana base durban neykhindi ."

