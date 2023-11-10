Michelle Massarugi, a woman from Mzansi, shared on social media how she bought two cars in one year

Her first car purchase turned out to be a major disappointment, as the car had been involved in a major accident and had a fault

She cancelled the deal and bought another new Hyundai from Sliverlakes dealership

A young Mzansi lady, Michelle Massarugi, took to social media to share how she bought two cars in one year.

Lady unexpectedly buys 2 cars in 1 year

Michelle shared a TikTok post of herself pictured next to her new pre-owned baby, a Hyandai i10, at a car dealership.

In the post, Michelle revealed that she soon learned that the car was involved in a major car accident and had a fault. The information was omitted from the car's report.

"I bought the car on Friday and the salesman said I should take it in for service on Monday," Michelle wrote.

She decided to take the vehicle to Hyandai Silver Lakes, and the service guy showed her images of damage to the car.

Michelle was very grateful to have taken the car to get checked out and had the car deal cancelled.

She went on to show herself pictured with another new Hyundai she bought from the Sliverlakes dealership, which she was grateful to God for.

Netizens share their thoughts on lady's 1st car purchase

Many netizens were intrigued by Michelle's experience and shared their thoughts on the first car dealership where she had initially bought a car.

iNtandokazi48 said:

"Kunini ngithi yho!!!"

Di yaba replied:

"I'm not sure how the law allows Webuy Cars to get away with such things. They should be forced to reveal an honest report on the state of the car."

Mr Laps said:

"I bought a my car there and it's still running fine."

Tate commented:

"When you buy any car, take your mechanic to have a look at it… especially when you’re buying it cash!!"

Dr Umar responded:

"We Buy Cars is tempting."

Woman celebrates buying a new Suzuki Fronx

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman posted the experience of buying her first car on social media.

TikToker Karabo M (@lelo_karabo.x) shared a video of her holding a bouquet of flowers as she excitedly made her way to the car dealership.

The footage shows her signing the necessary paperwork before heading to her stunning Suzuki SUV, whom she affectionately called 'Ruby'.

