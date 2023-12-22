Dumile Mkhona shares a heartwarming TikTok video chronicling her busy preparations for her upcoming lobola ceremony

From arriving at her rural homestead to painting the rondavel, cooking, chopping firewood, and collecting water, she showcases her dedication and excitement for the big day

Many comment on Dumile's hard work and multitasking skills, praising her ability to handle demanding chores with grace

A woman did various chores at her rural home in preps for her lobola day. Image: @dumilemkhonza20_22ee

A Mzansi woman excitedly took to social media to share a video of her loboal day preparations.

Woman gets to work ahead of big day

Dumile Mkhona (@dumilemkhonza20_22ee) posted a TikTok video showing her hard at work with chores and various duties at her rural home as she prepared for the big day where her partner would send his uncles to ask her family for her hand in marriage.

In a heartwarming montage, Dumile is seen arriving at the rural homestead, showing the letter from her partner's uncles, painting and polishing the inside of a rondavel, cooking in a large potjiie pot over a fire, chopping firewood and collecting water at a public tap.

She simply captioned the post:

"Becoming Mrs"

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many netizens were happy for the young bride-to-be as they shared sweet comments. Others responded to how hardworking Dumile was, commending her on her ability to do all the laborious tasks.

user7525435218278 wrote:

"Not me ngithethisa laba abadlalela endlini kuqedwa ku cleanwa‍♀️."

Vuyo Mlambo✨⚕️ said:

"Lana it’s a must ukuthi ube fit ."

Nomusa"aunty Msa" said:

"Halalaa okuhle kodwa kunina ."

celestialbeing replied:

"Umendo omuhle, Mhlungwane, Malobisa kaNtanzi✨."

Anele G Gumede said:

"Ukhethe kahle impela lombhemu mukhuthele kanjena❤️."

user9707544232674 responded:

"Yooh Hai amandla ahamba wonke insizwa makeyathi Bergville ngohlaba ngejuba kushube kakhulu."

