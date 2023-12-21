Media personality Unathi Nkayi and her ex-husband and baby daddy Thomas Msengana celebrated their son's return

The Kaya959's son returned home from his man initiation at the mountain

Netizens showered the pair with love and heartfelt messages on social media

Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana celebrated the return of their son from the mountain. Image: @unathinkayi, @thomasmsengana

Source: Instagram

The media personality who was dismissed from Kaya959 had something to celebrate recently alongside her ex-husband and baby daddy Thomas Msengana.

Unathi and Thomas celebrate their son's return

Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana made headlines lately after clips of them and their families having a good time at the celebration of their son's return home from initiation at the mountain.

The former Idols SA star shared videos of them celebrating on Instagram.

She wrote:

"Tata ka Snako WE DID IT Ndiyabulela tata wabantwana bam. Ndizel’indoda namhlanje. I love our family.

"A MOTHER’S LOVE SONG. Tata Wabantwana bam ENKOSI. We did it. I love you. Ndak’zalal’ isduko sakho Qhayiya lakho Indod’ encinci Ngowethu sobabini Ndakzalel’ isduko sakho Qhayiya lakho Usapho lwakho."

See the videos below:

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula also shared the clip on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Unathi celebrating the safe return of her son from the mountain."

Watch the video below:

Fans shower Unathi and Thomas with love

See some of the comments below:

miss_morara wrote:

"You guys can get married again."

@RichBlackWidow responded:

"Beautiful moments out there."

@Mz_Carter__ commented:

"Congratulations to the young men."

@Xolaningubane91 shared:

"Ladies this is how we hug the people we dearly love!"

@makhathide22 complimented:

"I love how the relationship between Unathi and Thomas have improved over the years."

@Nkati_ applauded:

"I loves this for that boy."

@notjustawoman_ said:

"I love that they didn’t force the bridal zibazana attire on her."

@MaKoopano responded:

"Xesha lemigidi sana."

