Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has delivered a scathing clap-back to YouTuber Musa Khawula

Unathi got body shamed by the blogger after posting an image of her showing off her summer body

The fitness enthusiast did not take lightly to Musa and other men mocking her body

Unathi Nkayi put Musa Khawula and other body-shamers in their place in an online rant. Source: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi clapped back at blogger Musa Khawula after he body-shamed her on Instagram.

Unathi has had an amazing body transformation and makes it a point to motivate other women. She does this by posting her workout videos, sharing motivational posts and flaunting her body online.

Musa Khawula body-shames Unathi, gets her back up

ZAlebs reported that controversial blogger and YouTuber Musa Khawula trolled Unathi Nkayi by saying her tummy has been through some things.

"Tummy is flat but it's also giving 'I've been through some things'."

Unathi Nkayi attended the Maxhosa inaugural Sustainability Festival where she showed off her flat tummy in multiple social media posts.

Unathi responds to Musa Khawula's shady post

Unathi reluctantly responded to Musa Khawula's post by noting that she does not like giving weak men attention.

“I wasn’t going to do a video about this because I don’t like to give weak men attention. But, I realised it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, and a lot of mothers get body-shamed for the fact that we can create life in our tummies, bring up life from our tummies, and give life from our tummies.

“And ladies, I want you to know that it is only weak men that can body-shame us for being the miracles that we are, and also body-shame us for something that they are physically incapable of being and doing."

Unathi further addressed Khawula directly.

"I wanna ask you, Sunday is approaching and it's Mother’s Day, do you think of the mother of the man that you have been accused of murdering? Musa Khawula? Do you think of Wandile Khawula’s mother, at all, as you think its okay to go around body-shaming people… Body-shaming people for things you cannot physically can never, ever be [sic].

" ‘Cause we have nothing in common- In fact, we have one thing in common. We both her [sic] legal issues. Mine is to seek justice, yours… you’re being accused of being a murderer.”

Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi showed off her workout routines. Her intense aerobics sessions as well as some resistance training have awarded her the banging body she has now.

Nkayi's followers are motivated by this weight loss journey.

@the_boardmember said:

"Unathi is that woman who said, 'When I get in shape, ninyile.' She put in the work and delivered a debt she owed herself. You can't hate that. Loving this chapter of your life. Banyise shem, leave no hater alive."

Source: Briefly News