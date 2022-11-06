Unathi Nkayi has been consistent in captivating audiences with her radio and TV hosting for over a decade

The media personality has also become the go-to celeb for fitness inspiration as she managed to transform her body completely

On her special day, we looked at some of the exercises she's done and helped her build a toned body

Unathi's intense training to get her fit physique. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi is celebrating her 44th birthday today, and the media personality is looking better than ever.

The Radio DJ has inspired many women in the last few years with her fitness routine, which has been fundamental in helping her lose weight and maintain her amazingly fit body.

She adopted a healthier lifestyle by eating cleaner and regularly going to the gym, and her Instagram followers have front-row seats to her seeing her body transformation.

Unathi regularly shares clips on Instagram on the kind of training she does, which ranges from weight training, and cardio to high-intensity exercises. Occasionally, she'll even drop a few motivational words for her followers to keep them going.

Below is a before and after pics that the star shared online:

@toyadelazy wrote:

"Thank you for the motivation I'm fetching my body now, sis. ❤️"

@_buccie mentioned:

"I need to start but don't know where to begin. I want to make it a lifestyle."

@stylvol.co.za added:

"Wow, what an inspiration.❤️"

Unathi's aerobic session below:

The former Idol's SA judge shared this high-energy routine that gets the heart going and is guaranteed to burn many calories for those who want to lose a few inches. Shocked by the complex steps, one of her fans, @lily_madlala asked:

"When do you guys learn this? "

@vustasa stated:

"When your crush just keeps getting hotter."

Unathi strengthening her muscles with some resistance training:

@anelile_dlamini.gibixego said:

"Going to try these. Never know what to do on this machine."

@dellymalinga9 shared:

"Wish I could have this strength back for the gym.‍♀️"

Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi had her fans and followers grinning from ear to ear when she hinted that she is returning to TV.

The star took a long break from TV after her controversial exit from the top music competition Idols SA where she was a judge. Although she trended after being fired from her radio gig after a fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo, Nkayi has been presenting on Star FM.

