DJ Black Coffee is getting backlash from social media for opening up about being accused of gender-based violence

The DJ urged his estranged wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa to stop labelling him as an abuser on Twitter

Mzansi had differing opinions on social media and some said Black Coffee is trying to act like a victim

Black Coffee addresses GBV claims by Enhle Mbali on Twitter. Image: @realblackcoffee and @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

It seems the rift between DJ Black Coffee and his wife, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is widening.

The once-happy lovebirds have been publicly attacking each other following their split and are currently going through a messy divorce.

On Thursday, Black Coffee started a thread of tweets detailing how Enhle's claim that he physically abused her has negatively affected him.

He said he is not coping and wishes for other men who are struggling in life to seek therapy, openly talk about their feelings and be vulnerable.

Black Coffee then opened up about his own challenges with Enhle and tweeted that she must leave him alone and face her real abusers.

Following that, many people said Black Coffee was trying to publicly gaslight his wife. He reacted to the online backlash and tweeted:

"I appreciate your tweets and respect all your opinions, however, I didn’t tweet, so you can “believe me”. I needed to get this off my chest and I need her to stop making me the face of her GBV campaigns. I’m not the one."

@Ndhambi_Nhu said:

"You just wanted to gaslight her. Stop playing the victim while you abused her emotionally."

@Mafuthi_1 stated:

"She never mentioned your name though, but if the shoe fits."

@miaZwonaka added:

"She never mentioned you or hinted anything about you. Several female celebs were part of that campaign, yet you are now making this about you."

@iamprescribed asked:

"Those tweets didn't do what you thought they would do huh?"

@asiveAllman suggested:

"Just apologise to her, and your kids. They need you as a father figure, not a breadwinner."

@Ofentse44Bucs stated:

"Same guy that handles everything violently, literally slapped AKA’s road manager in front of the crowd."

@MashRemofilwe posted:

"You are trying so hard to gaslight Enhle Mbali and she's the actual victim here."

@mapiyeyetp asked:

"She said she was hosting her friends when the altercation happened. Which part is not true?"

Black Coffee opens up about pain caused by ex-wife's abuse claims: "It has left a heavy void in my heart"

Briefly News reported in a statement shared by News24 last year, Enhle said the past five years of her marriage with Black Coffee were filled with agony and her children witnessed it all.

She said in 2014, her ex-husband struck her several times in their bedroom. In 2019 he threw a bag at her face during their heated argument. Enhle also shared that Black Coffee attacked her again at her 33rd birthday celebration.

Source: Briefly News