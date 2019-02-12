Unathi Nkayi’s biography: age, career, kids, marriage to Thomas Msengana

Unathi Nkayi is a famous South African singer, actress and radio personality. She is famous for appearing on her shows on the popular youth station YFM and the drivetime show on Metro FM.

Unathi is one of the most highly celebrated female stars in the country. Being the first African to voice a character in the Don McStuffins series, she has had many accolades and was also honoured on various occasions.

Profile summary

Full name Unathi Fundiswa Msengana Also known as Unathi Nkayi Date of birth 6 November 1978 Age 44 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single Children 2 School Victoria Girls High School University University University of Utrecht, Rhodes University Profession Singer, actress and radio personality Unathi Nkayi's Instagram @unathi.co

Unathi Nkayi's biography

Where is Unathi Msengana from? She was born in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on 6 November 1978. Her birth name is Unathi Fundiswa Msenganaon.

How old is Unathi Msengana?

As of 2022, Unathi Msengana's age is 44 years, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Educational background

As to her education, she went to Victoria Girls High School, where she had her secondary education, after which she got admitted into the University of Utrecht to study International Media Studies in the Netherlands. Apart from that, she also studied Journalism and Drama at Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa.

What is Unathi famous for?

She is famous for being the co-host of season three of the reality competition Popstars in 2004 alongside Rowan Cloete. In 2011, she played the role of a judge on the M-Net reality competition Idols.

Since then, Msengana has featured and played the same role in more than five seasons of the famous competition.

As a result of her background in journalism, when she attended the music show Castle Loud auditions that aired on SABC 1, she ended up as one of the show's producers.

As far as her acting career is concerned, Unathi Msengana's talent got international recognition when she was called up to voice a character in the Doc McStuffins series as Rita the Cheetah.

She is also a talented singer and has released several songs. Below is a list of Unathi Nkayi's songs.

Year Song title 2005 Make Me High 2005 Ndifun'Ugoduka 2005 Sunshine 2005 Let Me Change Your Mind 2005 U R Devine Reloaded 2005 I Don't Wanna Hide 2005 U Make Me Happy 2006 Sgubhu Sam 2006 You Make Me Happy 2008 Gimme the Music 2011 Be Loveable 2011 Alone With You 2011 Only For You 2011 Ngeke Ng'khale 2011 Woman 2011 Kwa Nolali 2011 To Those we love 2011 Majozi 2011 Kubuhlungu 2017 Hallo Sana 2017 Khawleza, Pt.2 2017 Faith 2017 My Prayer 2017 Is'dima 2017 That's Why I Love You 2017 Nguwe 2017 Sonini 2017 Hlala Nami 2017 Mona Le

With hard work and a blend of her potential, Unathi has received several awards, including MTN Media Awards (hosted by Media Magazine) for the Most Promising Woman in Media 2005.

She also received Metro FM Music Awards for the Best Dressed Artist and Song of The Year award, both in 2003.

At the Media Star in 2014, she won the Glamour woman of the year award. She was recently voted South Africa's Best Female at the Annual Metro FM Music Awards.

Who is Unathi Msengana's husband?

On 19 September 2009, Msengana was gloriously wedded in holy matrimony to DJ Thomas Msengana, best known as Bad Boy T.

However, in 2017, the news came somewhat as a shock to many people, especially the duo fans, when it was noted that Unathi and her husband were no longer together.

During a television interview session with her on eNews Channel Africa (eNCA), as reported on The Citizen, she was asked whether she and her husband were still together. She confessed that they were no longer together. She added that they needed to be in a good space since they are a family.

Moreover, she had to confess the pain the breakup caused her. Even though she was married to her best friend, separating was not an overnight decision but took years.

Also, she said her latest album, Brave, True and Strong, is inspired by the ordeals she had gone through after the separation. She concluded that she chose the title because, in the past years, she had been through beautiful and challenging moments.

Despite all these, in a message that she posted on her Instagram page during her 40th years birthday, she said in part:

I am the mother of Sinako and Imbo Msengana who too were conceived in love with the man who remains the love of my life.

Is Unathi Nkayi in a relationship?

Kelello Segoana, aka Kaylow, and Unathi made headlines in early 2022 when it was revealed that they were dating. However, the two talented individuals were only working together on Kaylow's music video for his song Jola, which was released in February.

Kaylow is a self-proclaimed songwriter and one of South Africa's most underappreciated vocalists, with hits such as Dysfunctional Head and Nothing Better.

How many kids does Unathi Msengana have?

The South African singer has two children, a son and a daughter. Unathi Msengana's children are named Sinako and Imbo. Together with her ex-husband, they recently celebrated their son's 18th birthday wishing him a beautiful birthday.

How did Unathi Msengana lose weight?

She reduced her sugar intake to keep her kilos down. Unathi chose not to add unnatural sugar to her diet and sweet things. She also goes to the gym to maintain her weight and shape and shares her various gym photos and videos on her social media handle.

Unathi Msengana's house pics

Despite her celebrity, Unathi is very private and has not revealed details about her home or cars. However, she has frequently shared various photos in various places, making it difficult to tell more details about her house precisely.

Quick facts about Unathi Nkayi

She is a shareholder in a company named Lucky Bean.

Her parents raised her in Grahamstown, South Africa.

She has worked with two record labels; Autumn Star© and Universal Music (Pty) Ltd.

She has two music albums; With Love and Brave, True and Strong.

and She was nominated twice for the South African Music Award.

How Unathi Nkayi managed to manoeuvre her path to stardom makes her stand out. Her story is a two-edged sword as she challenges and motivates everyone to count each stepping stone.

