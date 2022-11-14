Nozi Sibiya biography: age, idols, P.O.B, occupation, social media, performance

Nozi, Idols SA season 18 runner-up, describes herself as the "everyday girl next door" and lives with her mother and siblings in KwaZulu-Natal, where she was born and raised. We dive into everything you need to know about Nozi Sibiya, who has a budding music career where she can live the passion she has had since she was in primary school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Idols SA runner-up, Nozi Sibiya, says she's grateful for the competition. Photo: Idols SA (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

First entering Idols SA in 2016, Nozi did not make it beyond the first cut. In 2022, she returned on a mission to prove her talent after almost giving up on her dream. It was her mother who encouraged her to give the competition another try.

Who is Nozi from Idols SA?

Nozi Sibiya, from Umlazi, KZN, is a South African singer who finished second to Thapelo Molomo in the Idols SA season 18 competition on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Nozi gave DSTV viewers a joyous and excellent season of the annual show every time she hit the stage. Staying true to her plans, she set the stage alight and made her mark in the hearts of South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her musical inspirations are 2006 and 2004 American Idols winners Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia. Like them, she entered the SA competition with high hopes, which she stayed true to until the finale.

The biography of Nozi Sibiya

Full name Nozipho Phume Sibiya Age 27 years (in 2022) Gender Female Place of Birth Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Religion Christian Occupation Singer

Nozi Sibiya Idols SA performances

Nozi took on "moments away" by Mango Groove in her personal style before performing "giving myself" by Jennifer Hudson, her song of the season, a week before the finale.

Her rendition of "Giving myself" got the stamp of approval from her hero and the original singer, Jennifer Hudson. In a Twitter post, Jennifer Hudson wrote this caption to a video of Sibiya performing on the Idols stage:

"Ok, I'm a little late, but yal need to hear this! Nozi on @IdolsSA performed my song 'Giving Myself.' If I was there, she would have caught a shoe! She did that!"

The other songs Nozi performed throughout the season include:

Listen , Beyonce

, Beyonce Thando , Naima Kay

, Naima Kay Asibe happy , Ami Faku

, Ami Faku Never let you go , Justin Bieber

, Justin Bieber Wenzile , Joyous Celebration

, Joyous Celebration One night only , Jennifer Hudson

, Jennifer Hudson Don't stop the music , Rihanna

, Rihanna Nizwala ngobani , Thandiswa Mazwai

, Thandiswa Mazwai Break my soul , Beyonce

, Beyonce Mvula , Langa Mavuso

, Langa Mavuso Bigger love , John Legend

, John Legend Anywhere away from here, Pink ft. Rag'n'Bone Man

Sibiya garnered support far and wide during her journey, from political figures, the church community, and media members to household supporters. To reflect her appreciation, she took to her Instagram to thank the KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, KZN Sports MEC, Amanda Bani, and Durban Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda.

She also enjoys support from Oasis Church and #TeamNozi, her social media campaign, and radio stations such as Inanda FM, Vuma FM, Imbokodo, Opulence Radio, Cut FM, Highway Radio, Gagasi FM, and Kasie FM.

In a cordial post, she wrote:

"To every single person and organisation that has taken their valuable time to vote, share on your social media platforms and share words of encouragement, affirmation and advise, it has gone a long way and made this journey one that will forever leave an indelible mark in my heart and family’s."

Nozi Sibiya final performance

Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria hosted the grand finale of the show. Thapelo Molomo emerged as the winner in one of the most hotly contested finales of the show yet.

During the finale, Thapelo performed Di Boya Limpopo by Master KG and Makhadzi, while Nozi performed the showstopper Don't stop the music by Rihanna.

The two then executed a duet, performing Rihanna's Lift me up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, with the previously eliminated top eight contestants as backup singers.

As runner-up, Nozi walked away with a Kalawa Jazmee recording contract, R50 000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account, a fashion voucher from Truworths worth R50 000 and her live show outfits, and R30 000 from Spotify.

Nozi enjoying a sunny day in Cape Town. Photo: Nozi Sibiya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

To sum up the season, Idols SA executive producer and competition host ProVerb said:

"Tonight has been an amazing celebration. Your support of up-and-coming talent has been amazing."

Idols SA is one of the longest-running competitions on television, thanks to energetic contestants like Nozi Sibiya and Thapelo Molomo. Mzansi Magic revealed that the show received 22 million viewer votes in its final week, bringing the season total to over 120 million.

Thapelo Molomo became an instant millionaire when he was crowned the Idols SA winner on Sunday night, November 13. The star plans to buy a property with his cash.

Thapelo won big when he walked away with more than R1 million in cash, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher, musical equipment, and a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News