Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo has shared that he wants to leave a legacy for his daughter and plans to buy property with his money

The talented singer walked away with more than R1 million in cash after being voted the winner of Season 18 of the singing competition

Thapelo added that he plans to continue working as a psychologist in the country's police service while pursuing his music career

Thapelo Molomo became an instant millionaire when he was crowned the Idols SA winner on Sunday night, 13 November. The star plans to buy property with his cash.

Thapelo won big when he walked away with more than R1 million cash, Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher, musical equipment and a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee.

The singer told TshisaLIVE that he wants to leave a legacy for his daughter hence he wants to buy property with his money. The star shared that he also wants to touch people's lives.

The 29-year-old has done a lot of background singing for many artists. He decided to audition for Idols SA after realising that he needed a bigger stage to show off his singing talent.

Thapelo added that he plans to continue working as a psychologist in the police service because they have been very supportive to him. Peeps took to Idols SA's comment section on Instagram to congratulate Thapelo.

sigwili_thenjiwe said:

"Congratulations Thapelo, you deserve it. Congratulations as well to Nozi."

ntando_.l commented:

"Congratulations TP you deserve it! This was the best season YHU."

innomagolego wrote:

"He deserves it..... I was behind you since day one."

ndlovukazi970 said:

"Congratulations. Thapelo, you deserve it."

tshwaledineo commented:

"Taking it all the way to Limpopo."

patience_88 added:

"You worked so hard, congrats."

Bheki Cele praises Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo

In related news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo has made his family and supporters proud as well as South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele too!

Cele was one of the many who congratulated the Limpopo-born rising star on his major win. Thapelo is a police officer, stationed at the Brits police station in North West, and flew the SAPS flag high.

According to TimesLive, the national police minister said Thapelo's achievement served as a beacon of hope for many police officers facing psycho-social challenges daily.

