Cassper Nyovest had to deal with a sad family moment ahead of his highly anticipated Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert

The rapper let his fans know that he lost his beloved aunt and that he was torn up about it, which inspired moving messages from them

Local celebrity Thando Thabethe added her condolence to Cassper in the comments and offered him words of encouragement to deal with the heartbreaking loss

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest's aunt passed away, and the rapper let fans know he was heartbroken. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker mourned his family member on Twitter.

Cassper Nyovest is in mourning and opened up about the pain of losing his favourite aunt and Thando Thabether showed her support. Image:@casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest always maintains contact with his fans through the good and the bad. Many fans were happy that Cassper opened up again.

Thando Thabethe is there for Cassper Nyovest

According to ZAlebs, Cassper Nyovest is in mourning. In a Twitter post, he admitted he was emotional over the news that his aunt died from cancer. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Laid my favourite aunt to rest today. Life is going by a bit faster than I thought it would. There is no time. Rest is peace Zo. I cried like a baby today. I love you soooo soooo much and STUFF CANCER!"

ZAlebs reported that Cassper shared a clip of a fond memory of his aunt. The rapper shared a video of his aunt during a happy moment.

Fans had heartfelt condolences for the rapper. Many had words of comfort for him.

@MarumoMashigo commented:

"May her soul rest in peace, Mufasa I know the pain I have been there mfana wa montshiwa."

@PAPIKY_93 commented:

"Condolences, and you made it clear to the public that you love her when you dropped the ROF 990 pink colour."

@HimselfTheMajor commented:

"Uxolo mfo wethu, remain strong. For someone of your stature, it must be a heavy toll, given that you're performing for us in a few."

@prodiligent commented:

"I lost my Aunt to Cancer too. May her soul RIP."

@Queenkay6 commented:

"Lost my younger sister in Aug to cancer too...condolences!"

@Nkoli12810791 commented:

"Cancer took my Sister at the age of 19."

"No Kabza, no Phori": Cassper drops #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to announce the #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up. The rapper has been filling stadiums across Mzansi; this time, he's taking his event to his hometown of Mafikeng.

Taking to social media, Mufasa shared that the "concert of the year" is 21 days away. The star captioned it.

Popular artists like Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana and Kwesta, among many others, are featured on the line-up. Cassper Nyovest is also being praised for bringing back on stage Maftown OGs like Morafe, Tuks and Mo Molemi, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News