Amina Jack is an upcoming South African actress. The 22-year-old is famous for her role as Thokozani Zungu on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya. Her character is confident and outspoken, but she admits that she is shy in real life. How well do you know her away from the screen?

Amina Jack portrayed Thokozani Zungu's character on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya. Photo: @amina_jack on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack joined the cast of Isibaya when she was only 14 and viewers have seen her grow while on the show. Her mother is the one who urged her to audition for a role while in grade 4, and she has been acting since 2010.

Amina Jack's profiles summary and bio

Full name Amina Jack Date of birth 2nd December 2000 Age 22 years in 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Ethel (biological mother) and actress Ayanda Borotho (adoptive) Siblings Three Education University of KwaZulu-Natal (psychology) Profession Actress Known for Portraying Thokozani Zungu on Isibaya Social media Instagram

How old is Thokozani from Isibaya?

The Isibaya actress was born on 2nd December 2000. Amina Jack's age is 22 years in 2022.

Amina Jack's hometown

She hails from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Amina Jack's family moved to Johannesburg in 2009 when she was nine years old. The actress is the last born of four children. Her mother is Ethel Jack, but nothing is known regarding her father.

The actress was born in Newcastle, KZN and moved to Johannesburg when she was nine. Photo: @amina_jack on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Amina Jack adopted?

Yes. Actress Ayanda Borotho, who plays Amina's onscreen mother, adopted her in late 2017. However, it is not clear why the decision was made.

Is Ayanda Jack's real mother still alive?

The actress's biological mother, Ethel Jack, is still alive. Ayanda has been living with his adoptive family since 2017.

Amina Jack's education

She attended Qhubimfundo Primary School in Newcastle and later went to Forest Hill Primary School in Johannesburg. Amina did her grade 12 at Nationwide School in Johannesburg. She then enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Psychology.

Amina Jack's career

Jack made her acting debut in 2010 when she was still in grade 4. Her mother urged her to audition for a role on SABC 1's Zone 14, and she landed the role of a child called Mbali. She was in Zone14 until the show's finale in 2013. The actress then auditioned for the role of Thokozani on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya in 2013 and was lucky to get the part. She also starred in Pearls of Wisdom, a 2020 Showmax drama.

How old was Amina from Isibaya when she joined?

The actress was 14 years old when she joined the cast of Isibaya in 2014. Fans saw her character Thokozani grow on the Mzansi Magic series, which ended in April 2021 after eight seasons.

The actress started acting when she was 10. Photo: @amina_jack on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amina Jack's net worth

The actress's net worth is not known. Amina Jack's salary during her time on the Isibaya soapie is also yet to be revealed.

Amina Jack's social media

The actress is only active on Instagram. She has over 141 thousand followers as of December 2022.

Amina Jack has been keeping Mzansi entertained since she was 10 years old. After Isibaya ended in 2021, the actress has not revealed her next career plans.

READ ALSO: Jonny Kim's wife, biography, children, parents, occupation, profile, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Johnny Kim. He is an American US Navy lieutenant, former Navy SEAL, medical doctor, and NASA Astronaut.

Kim is the first American with Korean roots to become a NASA astronaut and is set to land on the moon in 2024. He became a Navy SEAL at 16 and later got his Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School in 2016.

Source: Briefly News