Lulu Hela's biography: Age, husband, qualifications, career, TV shows, profiles

Fans of the popular SABC1 Mzansi soapie, Generations, recognize Lulu Hela as Belinda Nhlapo. This character, in particular, is hard to forget as she is Dumisane's crazy sister-in-law, who stabbed Khetiwe on new year's eve. Credit goes to Lulu, as many agree that she slayed this role.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lulu Hela is a South African actress and producer. Photo: @lulu_hela

Source: Instagram

Who is Lulu Hela? She is a South African actress and producer. She is famous for her appearances in shows such as Generations, Erfsondes, Tshisa, Gaz'lam and Mtunzini.com.

Lulu Hela's profiles and bio

Full name Lulu Hela Gender Female Date of birth 26th of July Place of birth South Africa Age Unknown Zodiac sign Leo Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Children 3 Occupation Actress and television film producer Social media accounts Instagram

When is Lulu Hela's date of birth?

She was born on the 26th of July. However, she is yet to reveal in which year she was born; therefore, Lulu Hela's age remains unknown. Her star sign is Leo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Where is Lulu Hela's place of birth?

She was born and raised in South Africa. Details of her parents are not known. Her name Lulu means any person or thing outstanding for some quality.

Where did Lulu Hela study?

After high school, she joined Rhodes University in Grahamstown, South Africa. There she graduated with a BA in Speech and Drama.

Career

According to her LinkedIn, Hela is a South African actress and producer. She has been working in television production for 20 years. Some of the shows she has produced include Is'thunzi Season 2, Class Act Season 2, and Relate Season 3.

Lulu spent four years, from 2016 to 2019, as a Line Producer on SABC3's long-running soapie, Isidingo. She currently runs her own production company, Hela Media, while lending her producing expertise to Seriti Films since December 2019 as Executive Producer of Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Gomora. To date, the SAFTA-winning telenovela, Gomora, is the most-watched show on the DSTV platform.

Some productions she has acted in are Generations, Mthunzini.Com, White Wedding and many others. In 2010, Lulu was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 4th South African Film and TV Awards.

Who is Lulu Hela in Gomora?

In April, Lulu was promoted to Executive Producer of Gomora a Mzansi telenovela. Speaking to DRUM, she was grateful that her hard work was starting to pay off.

The actress with her family. Photo: @lulu_hela on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It affirms that I am on the right track, it is a big deal to me. With 22 years in the industry, it feels as though all the commitment and sacrifices are paying off.

Lulu also acknowledged that it was a significant victory for her personally as well as for women in the still heavily male-dominated business.

It is a great milestone for all of us as women. It is great for those that are still coming up to see that it is possible and those that are my peers to know they can do it too. It really propels all of us forward. I believe the more of us are on this level, then the louder our voice will be.

Who is the Producer of Gomora?

Gomora is a South African television drama series produced by Seriti Films. The show's name comes from the fact that it is filmed in Alexandra township. Gomora is a story about inequality. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds collide.

Who is Lulu Hela in Generations?

In the SABC1 serial opera Generations, the actress plays Belinda Nhlapo, Dumisane's psychotic sister-in-law who memorably slashed Khetiwe in the face on New Year's Eve, destroying her modelling career.

Who is Lulu Hela's husband?

Lulu has maintained his personal life away from the limelight. The actress is married to a man whose identity is yet to be revealed, and together, they have three children. She mentioned to DRUM that she had kept her family out of the public eye for protection.

In addition, she also appreciated her husband for being there throughout, helping her grow career-wise. Even though the actress posts about her family on social media, she hides their faces.

Lulu Hela has risen to become one of the most prominent figures in South Africa, with over 20 years of experience. She has amassed a massive fanbase that wants to see more from her in the future.

READ ALSO: Who is Marcus Mabusela? Age, wife, education, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Marcus Mabusela. He is a South African-born actor known for appearing in the serial Judas Kiss on the SABC1 network.

He has appeared in various stage productions, like The Caucasian Chalk Circle, and other than TV performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News