Jonny Kim's wife, biography, children, parents, occupation, profile, net worth

Jonny Kim is a familiar name due to his great career achievements. He is an American sailor, naval officer, physician and NASA astronaut. He is also a former Navy SEAL, and he served in two deployments in the Middle East. Learn more regarding Jonny Kim's wife and his inspiring rise.

Jonny joined the navy when he was only 16. He has since risen to achieve significant fetes and honours, which have earned him a place in the public space. The astronaut was born in the United States to South Korean immigrants.

Jonny Kim’s profiles summary and bio

Jonny Kim's age

The NASA astronaut was born on 5th February 1984 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 38 years as of 2022.

Jonny Kim's nationality

The former Navy SEAL is an American citizen by birth. He was brought up in California by his parents, who had emigrated from South Korea.

Jonny Kim's family

Jonathan's parents emigrated from South Korea in the early 1980s. His father was a businessman, and his mother was an elementary school teacher. It is not known if the sailor has siblings.

Johnny Kim's wife

The astronaut is married and has three children. He often credits his wife for his success, although little is known about her.

Jonny Kim's education

The physician graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2002. He later joined the University of San Diego to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and graduated in 2012. In 2016, he graduated with a Doctor of Medicine honours from Harvard Medical School.

Jonny Kim's career

Jonathan enlisted in the navy as a Seaman recruit after graduating high school in 2002. He was only 16. After intense training, he was assigned as a Special Warfare Operator and later obtained various qualifications, including Military freefall parachutist, combatant diver, special reconnaissance scout and sniper. He then served as a special operations combat medic, sniper, navigator, and point man on over 100 combat operations in two deployments to the Middle East.

After graduating from the University of San Diego in 2012, he was commissioned as a naval officer. He later graduated from Havard Medical School and did a medical internship. Kim then applied for Astronaut candidacy and was among the chosen twelve out of 18300 applicants. He started working at NASA in August 2017. In April 2021, he was selected to serve as the International Space Station's Increment Lead for Expedition 65.

What kind of doctor is Jonny Kim?

He is an ER doctor and former special operations combat medic. After graduating from Havard Medical School, he interned at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Is Jonny Kim still a Navy SEAL?

Kim is a former Navy SEAL. He is currently a US Navy lieutenant. He became a naval officer after two deployments in the Middle East.

Jonny Kim's awards and honours

The Navy SEAL specialist has achieved the following awards and honours:

Silver Star medal

Bronze Star medal with Combat V

Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal with Combat V

Combat action ribbon

Naval Special Warfare Medic of the Year

Jonny Kim's net worth

The physician's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $1 million and $5 million. He has one of the most inspiring careers.

Jonny Kim's height

The NASA astronaut stands 5 feet 11 inches. He weighs around 157 pounds.

Is Jonny Kim going to the moon?

Kim and 17 other astronauts are set to land on the moon in 2024. He is the first Korean-American to become a NASA astronaut.

How many Navy SEALs have become astronauts?

Three Navy SEALs have qualified to become NASA astronauts. William Shepherd was the first Navy SEAL to go to space on 31st October 2000, and Captain Cassidy was the second in May 2004. Dr Jonny Kim is the third astronaut who served in the navy.

Who was the youngest Navy SEAL?

Scott Helvenston is the youngest Navy SEAL in U.S. history. Born in Ocala in 1965 and raised in Leesburg, Florida, Scott received special permission to join the U.S. Navy at 17. He passed away in 2004.

Is 30 too old to become a SEAL?

Applicants who arrive at the Naval Special Warfare Preparatory School must be between 17 and 28 years. Only very qualified men between 29 and 30 can be considered.

Jonny Kim has achieved a lot at a young age and is still making strides. Having joined the military at a young age, he has risen to become one of the brightest brains on American soil.

