Who is William Huckleberry Paisley? Bio, age, nationality, education, net worth

Being a celebrity often means you have to live under the scope of the media. As a result, those closely associated with you also become famous. This has been the case with William Huckleberry Paisley, famous for being Kimberly Williams and Brad Paisley's son.

Kimberly Williams holding her first-born son at birth. Photo: @kimberlywilliamspaisley

Source: Instagram

William Huckleberry Paisley is a celebrity child. His father, Brad, is an American country music singer and songwriter, while his mother, Kimberly, is an actress.

William Huckleberry Paisley's profiles

Full name William Huckleberry Paisley Gender Male Date of birth 22nd of February 2007 Place of birth Frankline, Tennesee, The United States of America Age 15 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Mother Kimberly Payne Williams-Paisley Father Bradley Douglas Paisley Siblings Jasper Warren Paternal grandparents Douglas Edward Paisley and Sandra Jean Maternal grandparents Gurney Williams III and Linda Barbara

William Huckleberry Paisley's biography

He was born in Frankline, Tennesee, The United States of America. William Huckleberry Paisley's nationality is American by birth. He is of caucasian ethnicity.

How old is Huck Paisley?

He was born on the 22nd of February 2007. As of 2022, William Huckleberry Paisley's age is 15 years. His star sign is Pisces.

William Huckleberry Paisley's education

Huck holding his mother's belly while she is pregnant. Photo: @kimberlywilliamspaisley

Source: Instagram

William is being nurtured in Frankline Tennesee alongside his younger brother Jasper Warren Paisley, born on the 17th of April 2009.

Who are William Huckleberry Paisley's parents?

He was born to Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Brad is a country music singer and songwriter from the United States. He has released eleven studio albums.

Moreover, he has 35 top 10 hits on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart, with 20 reaching number one. In 2009, he set a new record for the most consecutive singles (10) that reached the top of the charts.

Paisley has sold over 11 million records and received three Grammy Awards, fourteen Academy of Country Music Awards, fourteen Country Music Association Awards, and two American Music Awards.

Kimberly, on the other hand, is an American actress. She is most known for her co-starring appearances on According to Jim and Nashville, as well as her breakout performance in Father of the Bride (1991), for which she received multiple award nominations, and its sequel, Father of the Bride Part II (1995). Throughout her career, she has appeared as a guest star on some television shows, such as Tales from the Crypt, George Lopez, and Less Than Perfect.

How did Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams meet?

Brad and his wife, Kimberly, attend the Children's Defense Fund's 24th Annual Beat the Odds Awards at The Book Bindery on the 4th of December, 2014, in Culver City, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The pair started dating in 2001. The singer had first seen the actress in her feature film debut ten years earlier while on a date with a local girl to see Father of the Bride. He went to watch the sequel alone four years later when his date left him for his closest friend.

That is when he saw Kimberly and thought she was great, intelligent and funny. After dating for two years, they got married on the 15th of March 2003. They had a church wedding at Stauffer Chapel on the campus of Pepperdine University after a nine-month engagement. They live in Franklin, Tennessee, and previously owned a property in Pacific Palisades, California, which they sold in 2013.

Speaking on PEOPLE, Brad introduced their first son to the world. He was anxious once he learnt he would become a father, as he had to give up many things, including his free spirit ways.

He described Huck's personality as that of a 'happy Budha'.

William Huckleberry Paisley's career

Huck is still under the care of his parents. Since he is only 15 years old, he is too young to have a career and is in school.

What is William Huckleberry Paisley's net worth?

Huck does not have a net worth as he is too young. On the other hand, his parents have successful careers in the entertainment industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father is worth a whopping $120 million, becoming one of the wealthiest singers, while his mother is worth $10 million.

William Huckleberry Paisley is still under the care of his parents. He does not have an official social media account, as his parents have hidden him from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Who is Candy Litchfield? Age, children, husband, career, social media, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Candy Litchfield. She is a former model, TV personality, and former Idols SA judge. Her fame escalated when she married Hlomla Dandala, the talented actor, TV presenter and director. The marriage ended in a divorce.

Source: Briefly News