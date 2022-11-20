Who is Candy Litchfield? Age, children, husband, career, social media, net worth

Celebrity status comes with a price to pay. However, staying true to your values and what you stand for helps shut the noise from the world and curate your haven without worrying about public scrutiny. Candy Litchfield has mustered this art; hence, she rarely is a subject of discussion despite her popularity.

Litchfield hosted the first season of Idols SA alongside Matthew Stewardson. Photo: @Gallo Images (modified by author)

Candy Litchfield is a former model, TV personality, and former Idols SA judge. Her fame escalated when she married Hlomla Dandala, the talented actor, TV presenter and director. The marriage ended in a divorce, and apart from her TV appearance, Litchfield rarely makes headlines. So, go through Candy Litchfield's biography as it compiles the unknown facts about her life.

Candy Litchfield's profile summary and bio

Full name Candy Litchfield Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Former professional model, TV presenter Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Hlomla Dandala Children 2

Candy Litchfield's age

Candy prefers living away from the limelight, so details about her date of birth or age are not publicly available. Nonetheless, judging by how long she has been in the limelight, since 1992, she could be in her late forties or fifties.

Candy Litchfield's husband

Candy married her lover, Hlomla Dandala, in December 2000. Hlomla is a South African actor, TV presenter and director. He has featured in most South African TV shows, and these are some of his acclaimed TV roles:

Derek Nyathi in Isidingo

Jacob Makhubu in Jacob's Cross

The host in All You Need Is Love

Gomorrha in Rockville

Kingsley Siseko Langa in Scandal!

Commissioner Zweli Dikana in The River

Candy and Hlomla's marriage was never a bed of roses. In March 2005, Hlomla confirmed that they had separated. He made the remarks after being spotted in the company of Nkele Motsomi, the former Miss South Africa finalist. Hlomla also revealed that Litchfield had moved out of her matrimonial home in Fourways towards the end of 2004.

After a few months, Hlomla and Candy worked on their differences and got back together. They later had their second child. However, in August 2013, they officially ended their relationship.

The final nail in the coffin

Candy filed a suit at the court, suing her ex-husband for failing to pay child maintenance. Photo: @Gallo Images (modified by author)

The news about the end of the union countered and quashed simmering rumours about the couple's attempt to resuscitate their marriage.

According to the couple's friend, Candy and Dandala sold their house in Fourways and went their separate ways. Dandala granted Candy full custody of their two children and agreed on visitation rights.

In an interview, Hlomla refuted claims that the divorce was fueled by the three children he had sired out of wedlock. He confirmed that the children were born long after their separation. He was also adamant about revealing the cause of the divorce.

Candy Litchfield's children

Litchfield had her eldest child, Ziyanda Dandala, towards the end of 2003. They had their second child after their first public separation. Candy Litchfield's children live with their mother, who is very protective of them and never shares their lives on social media.

In March 2014, Candy filed a suit at the court, suing her ex-husband and kids' father for failing to pay child maintenance for their two children. Hlomla showed up in court to challenge the suit. Candy alleged that his areas had accumulated to R56,000 after seven months of failing to pay child support.

According to a source close to the case, Hlomla had committed to pay R4,000 for each child, which he defaulted. Litchfield decided to take him to court because he had deliberately ignored her attempts to settle the matter.

Candy Litchfield's career

Dandala granted Candy full custody of their two children and agreed on visitation rights. Photo: @Mo News (modified by author)

Candy broke barriers in her career in 1992 when she won Miss Swaziland. Winning the pageant secured her a position in the Miss World Competition. It also helped her land more lucrative opportunities in media.

Candy Litchfield worked on Swazi TV for two years before relocating to Johannesburg to seek greener pastures and pursue her studies. She joined an institution of higher learning and enrolled to pursue film, radio and television. After graduating, Litchfield landed the opportunity to work with Channel O. Her work ethic and bubbly personality made her among the most loved presenters on the channel.

Idols SA

In 2002, M-Net bought the rights to host a reality singing competition, Idols SA. Candy Litchfield was lucky to be appointed to host the show's first season alongside Matthew Stewardson.

Between 2004 and 2006, Litchfield presented the Lotto on eTV. In April 2009, Litchfield started presenting Flash, the new South African gossip series.

Candy Litchfield's social media

For anyone in her celebrity status, Litchfield prefers living a private life away from the limelight. She does not have any social media presence either.

Candy Litchfield's net worth

Details concerning Candy's net worth are subject to speculation. Nonetheless, she must have made a dime from her career in the media and entertainment industry.

Who is Hlomla married to?

Initially, Hlomla was married to Candy Litchfield. However, their marriage ended in a divorce. Hlomla has not publicly revealed his relationship status and his current partner.

Who is Hlomla Dandala's wife?

Candy Litchfield was married to Hlomla Dandala, although their dreamy marriage ended in a divorce. Verifiable details on what triggered the divorce are publicly unavailable.

These details about Candy Litchfield unveil unknown facts about her life. Even though she is not new in the entertainment industry, she prefers to maintain a low profile.

