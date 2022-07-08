Hlomla Dandala is a South African icon within the acting world, with various roles throughout the years that helped him become a household name. He had roles on huge local shows, including The River, Scandal!, Isidingo, Jozi-H and Jacob's Cross. What is known about his other half, Brendah Dandala? Here, we discuss everything we know about Hlomla Dandala's wife, whom he has since separated from, including her career, personal life and finances.

Besides his decorated acting career, Hlomla Dandala’s family has always seemed to gather a lot of public interest generally. However, the actor's now ex-wife seems notoriously private compared to her famous ex, and not much information is publicly known about her. However, these are some basic facts about her before we go into further detail.

Brendah Dandala’s profile summary and bio

Full name Brendah Nyakudya - Dandala (née Nyakudya) Nickname Brendah Date of birth Undisclosed Age 45-55 (estimated) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Zimbabwe (location unknown) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian (rumoured) Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, RSA Current nationality Zimbabwean Marital status Separated Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight 55 kgs (estimated) Height Undisclosed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Undisclosed Siblings Undisclosed Profession Marketer, public speaker, presenter, writer, counsellor Education Unknown Native language Shona (unconfirmed) Social media profiles Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn

Who is Brendah Nyakudya?

What else do we know about Hlomla Dandala’s wife beside the fact that they are no longer an item and that she shies away from discussing her private life publicly? We could find some details on her, although the personal information available is incredibly limited.

Brendah Dandala’s partner

As mentioned earlier, the marketer's partner used to be a fan favourite local actor, Hlomla Dandala, but we do not know who she is currently dating.

Brendah Dandala’s age

We do not know her exact birthdate, but according to her Twitter page, she falls under the Gemini zodiac sign, making her born between 21 May and 21 June. For those wondering, Hlomla Dandala’s age is 47 years old as he was born on 22 September 1974.

Brendah Dandala’s children

Although her ex-husband has five children, it is not believed that Brendah and her famous ex share any children. None of this has been confirmed by either party, though. According to her Instagram, she is a mother to a son named Sam, but the father is unknown.

Brendah Dandala’s career

According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as the marketing content manager at Club Med. Before that, she was a content specialist at Club Med and various other companies and was an editor at The Afropolitan Magazine.

The entrepreneur has received various accolades throughout her career, including being a 2020 finalist in the 'Best Writer Category' at the Zim Achievers Awards South Africa and a 2017 finalist in the Nedbank 702 Small Business Accelerator programme. Not to mention being featured on a CNBC Business feature thanks to her entrepreneurial skills.

Is Hlomla Dandala still married?

Candy Litchfield is the actor's seemingly first ex-wife, best known as being a Channel O presenter between 1997 and 2003. Candy also co-hosted Idols SA season one in 2002. The ex-couple married in 2001 and divorced in 2009; briefly reconciling in 2013, too, just to separate once and for all within the same year.

Shortly after this, he met and married Brendah; however, we do not know the exact timeline of when they met and how long they were married (however, it is alleged this all happened from around 2019-2020). Unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived, with messy public allegations that he had caught her cheating on him in person, within their home.

Who is Hlomla Dandala’s father?

For those wondering, the actor has an equally famous father. He is none other than Mvume Dandala, a former presiding bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa. Not to mention, he is also a former head of the All Africa Conference of Churches. He also spearheaded the political party COPE in the 2009 South African general elections.

Brendah Dandala’s Instagram and socials

Brendah Dandala’s Instagram is @blackladysyrah, where she has 2 994 followers as of 11 July 2022. Her Twitter account @BlackLadySyrah has 122 followers, and her LinkedIn profile has 500+ connections.

Brenda Dandala may be more well known as Hlomla Dandala's ex-wife, but judging by her impressive career on the steady rise and constant growth on her social media pages, she has become a well-loved public figure in her own right.

