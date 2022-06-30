With various reality TV shows around right now, it may be hard to find one worth watching. However, Alaskan Bush People is one such show that captivates fans and keeps them glued to their screens. The show follows a unique family that is far removed from any form of civilization, including their young children. Rain Brown is their daughter that fans have taken a keen interest in. Here, we discuss everything to know about the young reality TV star.

The reclusive family prefers to keep their lives away from the masses, and everything we know about them is mainly seen through TV production crews documenting their unique lifestyles. But, this is some basic information we could get about the family's teenage daughter.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown Nickname 'Rain', 'bush Barbie.' Date of birth 23 November 2002 Age 19 years old Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Hoonah, Alaska, USA Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence North Cascade Mountains, Washington, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 50 kgs (estimated) Height 175 cm (estimated) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Parents Billy (deceased) and Ami Brown Siblings Snowbird, Matthew, Gabriel, Bear, Joshua, and Noah Brown Profession Reality TV star Education Unknown Native language English

Rain Brown’s house is currently located in the isolated areas of the idyllic North Cascade Mountains within the Washington State of USA, keeping the family as isolated as when we first met them.

Rain Brown’s full name

Her full name is often a topic of discussion because it is unique. Born as ' Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown', she shortens her lengthy, quirky name to just 'Rain Brown.'

Rain Brown’s age

So how old is Rain Brown now? As of July 2022, the young TV star is just 19 years old. However, she navigates fame well for someone as young as herself.

Rain Brown’s net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be $100–200K, and the exact value is unknown. However, is believed to earn between $12,000 and $15,000 per episode.

How much is the Alaskan bush family worth?

According to most reports, the family's net worth is around $60 million.

Rain Brown’s siblings

The TV star is one of seven kids that follow in their reclusive family's footsteps. Her siblings are Snowbird, Matthew, Gabriel, Bear, Joshua, and Noah Brown, and she is the family's only daughter.

Rain Brown’s profiles

Rain Brown’s Instagram can be found under @heroofkirrkwell, where she has 360 thousand followers. Her Twitter page is @heroofkirrkwell, where she has 12.4 thousand followers.

Does Rain Brown have a child?

Rain Brown’s 'son' Jackson Maine Brown is a puppy that was adopted around April 2019. As of July 2022, there is no confirmation on whether or not she has a child. However, it seems her puppy Jackson is her only young pride and joy right now.

Is Rain Brown in a relationship?

Despite the current rumours about her after a ring photo was posted online, Rain Brown is not married. There has never been any disclosure of her romantic life, and we do not know if she is in a relationship.

Is Noah Brown still married?

One of the siblings, Noah, married Rhain Alisha in August 2018 after meeting two years earlier in 2016. The couple has two children together as of 2022 and still seem very much in love.

Rain Brown may come from a secluded family far away from society; she seems to enjoy keeping in touch with her friends, family and fans through her active social media. Keep checking on her social media pages to learn more about her private life.

