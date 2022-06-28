Global site navigation

Who is Paige Hurd? Age, boyfriend, twin, parents, movies, profiles, net worth
by  Cindy Karimi

Paige Hurd has become a big name in the film industry. She has quickly become a fan-favourite for many for her ability to slay every role, taking the audience on an emotional roller coaster. But who is she? Where is she from?

Paige Hurd's age
Hurd attends "Powerbook II: Ghost" Season 2 Premiere After Party at Boom Boom Room on November 17, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images

What is Paige Hurd known for? She is an actress of African American and Puerto Rican descent. She is most recognised for her recurrent roles as Gayle Franklin in The Oval from 2019 to the present, Tasha Clarkson in Hawaii Five-O from 2013 to 2020, and Lauren Baldwin in Power Book II: Ghost (2020-2022).

Paige Hurd's profiles

Full namePaige Audrey Marie Hurd
GenderFemale
Date of birth 20th of July, 1992
Place of birthDallas, Texas, the United States of America
Age30 years (As of 2022)
Zodiac signCancer
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityPuertorican and African American
Height5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres)
Weight56 kilograms (123 pounds)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
OrientationHetero
Realtionship statusDating
SpouseMaurice Harkless
OccupationActress
Net worth$2 million
Social media accountsInstagramTwitter

Biography

How old is Paige Hurd? She was born on the 20th of July, 1992, in Dallas, Texas, the United States of America. As of June 2022, she is 29 years old but will hit the big 30 in July of this year. Her star sign is Cancer.

Who are Paige Hurd's parents?

Neither of Paige's parents' identities is known. Her father was, nonetheless, of African American descent, and her mother is of Puerto Rican descent. She was raised by her mother together with four other siblings. Not much is known about Paige Hurd's twin, but her little brother, Pierce, is said to have suffered from cancer but is now free of the disease.

Is DMX Paige Hurd's real father?

The late rapper DMX and Paige shared a special bond and were seen in public together when she was a child. Which begged the question, Is Paige Hurd DMX's daughter? No, she is not his biological daughter.

The two became friends while Hurd was making his debut movie, and their relationship went beyond the screen. Hurd asked X to be her godfather since she felt this way. The rapper had eight children, including Praise Mary Ella, Xavier, Shawn, Exodus, Tacoma, Sonovah, Aydin and K'ydn.

Career

Paige Hurd
Paige Hurd attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

Marie made her debut film in 2003, in which she played DMX's daughter, which also featured actor JetLi. The same year, she landed a role in the film Cat in a Hat as Denise, and in 2004, she appeared in Time Out and Never Die Alone. She is best recognised for her role as Tasha Clarkson in the American hit sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris (2005).

Paige Hurd's movies and TV shows

She has also appeared in several other movies, including

Vengeance
Power Book II: Ghost
Beauty Shop
A Girl Like Grace
Who Is Christmas Eve?
Grandma's House
Thriller
Greencard Warriors
Ben 10: Race Against Time
Hawaii Five-0
Never Die Alone
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
Virginia
Halfway There
The Adventures of Tango McNorton: Licensed Hero
An Evening of Stars: Tribute to Lionel Richie

What happened to Paige Hurd on The Oval?

Paige also takes the role of Gayle Franklin on Tyler Perry's political drama series, The Oval. Gayle is the antagonist and villain in the series who is a rude, bratty and selfish teenage girl who mainly causes all the trouble in the White House.

Is Paige Hurd married?

She is not married yet, but she is in a relationship. Paige Hurd's boyfriend Maurice Harkless is an American-Puerto Rican professional basketball player for the Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association. The pair started dating in 2013 and have been together for close to nine years now.

Social media presence

The young actress is active on social media. Paige Hurd's Instagram has over 1.8 million followers at the time of writing. Here she posts photos of her various adventures and upcoming projects. On Twitter, she has 189k followers.

What is Paige Hurd's net worth?

Marie has made a fortune from her career as an actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Since she was a child, Paige Hurd has always been a film sensation and even now, moreso that she has grown up. She has a massive fanbase who wants to see more of her films in the future.

