Who is Shiloh Pitt? Age, gender, movies, transformation, profiles, net worth

Children born to celebrities usually become stars immediately after they are born. This is the same case for Shiloh Pitt. She is the daughter of the American film stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and is their first biological child, and she became a Hollywood star almost immediately after she was born. So, how does it feel to be born into an affluent family? What is her net worth? How old is Shiloh Pitt? Get these and more below!

Shiloh Pitt's birth was much awaited and was heavily covered in the press. But, besides being born of celebrities, her birth was a bit unusual. Pitt was born in Namibia, Africa, where Brad and Angelina had spent several weeks of pre-natal seclusion at a private resort called the Burning Shore Lodge. So, what is Shiloh Pitt's nationality? Does she have siblings? Find out below!

Shiloh Pitt's profiles and bio

Full name Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pitt Nickname Shiloh, Shi Date of birth May 27, 2006 Age 16 years (As of 2022) Date of birth Swakopmund, Namibia Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 52 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Profession Actress, Model Zodiac sign Gemini Shiloh Pitt's gender Female School High School Shiloh Pitt's movies Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), The Goree Girls (2013) Religion Christianity Father Brad Pitt Mother Angelina Jolie Brothers Maddox, Pax, and Knox Sisters Zahara, Vivienne Net worth $1.5 million

Shiloh Pitt's age

She was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. Therefore, she is 16 years as of 2022. But why was she born in Namibia and not America? Her parents wanted to escape the media frenzy in Los Angeles surrounding their relationship. Additionally, her mum loved Namibia as she was there for a couple of months while filming Beyond Borders.

Shiloh Pitt's siblings

Shiloh is growing up fast as one of Hollywood's well-known teenagers. Her siblings are three brothers, Maddox, Pax, and Knox, and two sisters, Vivienne and Zahara. She is more inclined to Zahara than the rest. Does Shiloh Pitt have a twin? Yes. Her twin brother and sister, Knox and Vivienne, were born to Jolie and Pitt in 2008 in Nice, France.

Shiloh Pitt's height & body measurements

Shiloh is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 52 kg approximately. She has blue coloured eyes, and her hair colour is blonde. She appears to be slim, and her body figure measurements are 35-26-36. She wears a shoe size 5.

Shiloh Pitt's mother

Her mother is Angelina Jolie, a celebrated American award-winning actress, humanitarian and UN Goodwill Ambassador. She was born to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand in Los Angeles, California. She married actor Brad Pitt in 2004. However, their marriage hit rocks, and they decided to part ways in September 2016, after staying together for 12 years. She cited irreconcilable differences. They divorced, and together they have three biological children and three adopted.

Shiloh Pitt's father

Her father is Brad Pitt, a renowned American actor who started with insignificant roles in Hollywood movies. However, he later rose to be one of the top Hollywood actors. He was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. His parents are William Alvin and Jane Etta. Besides acting, he is also a philanthropist.

Shiloh Pitt's career

Like her celebrity parents, Shiloh has also developed an interest in acting. Together with three of her siblings, they voiced characters in the animated movie Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. She also made a cameo when she worked with her father in the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where she played the role of baby Caroline. She also appeared in the premiere of Eternals with her mother and her sister Zahara.

She has also appeared in many famous award functions such as Choice Awards, Nickelodeon Kids, Entertainment Tonight, and many more. Being a celebrity kid, she has gained a vast fan following in the entertainment industry.

Besides acting, she has also been interested in philanthropic work and has accompanied her parents in various courses. For instance, she accompanied her mother to a crucial meeting in Turkey on the official Goodwill Ambassador's work in 2015.

Jolie-Pitt is becoming more and more like her mother every day! She is following in her mother's footsteps, and she is reported to have received multiple opportunities to model.

Where is Shiloh Jolie Pitt now? At present, she is focusing on her upcoming projects.

Shiloh Pitt's surgery

What surgery did Shiloh Jolie have? In 2020, Shiloh underwent hip surgery. After that, she was seen hobbling on crutches trying to walk again. It is reported that her dad had to miss the BAFTAs to support his daughter and be by her side during that trying time.

Shiloh Pitt's transformation

She may look a lot like her mom now, but she looked like her father when she was a little girl. Then, she looked like a tomboy who often wore suits, tuxedos and vests while appearing on the red carpet with her famous parents and siblings.

When she was young, she wanted to start going by the name John or Peter instead of her given name. Surprisingly, her parents were happy to accommodate that. The former couple did not hesitate to refer to her as John to make her feel seen, supported, and understood.

Shiloh Pitt's net worth

She has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million as of 2022. Although she is still young and studying, she has appeared in several movies with her parents and has given her voice in several popular films, such as Kung Fu Panda 3.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Shiloh Pitt. She is a celebrated American actress, television personality, star kid, and even media personality. In addition, she is famous as the first biological daughter of the famous former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

