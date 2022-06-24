Who is Shauna Redford? Age, children, husband, profession, profiles, net worth

Who is Shauna Redford? Born Shauna Jean Redford, she is one of the well-known professional painters. Besides, she is magnificently known as the daughter of Robert Redford, a well-reputed director, actor, businessman, and producer. So, what does Shauna do for a living? Does she have a husband? What is her net worth? Read below to find out!

Shauna Redford is renowned for being the daughter of Robert Redford, a veteran filmmaker. Despite coming from a wealthy family, she has carved a niche for herself as a professional painter. Robert Redford's daughter is now a grandma, and her children are also getting married. So, who is Redford's grandson? Find out below!

Shauna Redford's profiles and bio

Full name Shauna Jean Redford Birth date November 1, 1960 Age 61 years (As of 2022) Gender Female Profession Painter Country America Birthplace Utah Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 60 kg Nationality American Ethnicity White Residence Los Angeles Horoscope Scorpio Marital status Married Husband Eric Schlosser Daughter Mica Son Conor Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Education University of Colorado Father Robert Redford Mother Lola Van Wagenen Siblings James. Amy, Scott Anthony Net worth $2 million

Shauna Redford's age and early life

Robert Redford with his wife Lola, son Jamie and daughter Shauna. Photo by Tom Wargacki

How old is Shauna Redford? Shauna was born on November 1, 1960, in Utah, The United States of America. As of 2022, she is 61 years old under the Zodiac sign Scorpio. She is the daughter of the resigned Hollywood star Robert Redford and Lola Van Wagenen, an American historian. She is American by nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

Who is Robert Redford's daughter? She grew up with four siblings: a sister named Amy, an established actress; and a younger brother named James, a producer, director, and writer. Her other brother Scott Anthony succumbed to childhood syndrome.

Shauna Redford's husband

She is happily married to Eric Schlosser. They tied the knot on October 5, 1985, after dating for several years. Before their meeting, Shauna was in a three-year relationship with Sid Wells. Unfortunately, Sid died of a gunshot wound on his head. Eric and Shauna are blessed with two children. Shauna Redford's children are Mica, a daughter born in January 1991, and Conor, a son born on July 29, 1992.

Eric is a talented journalist and began his career at The Atlantic Monthly in Boston, Massachusetts. He has received numerous awards for his investigative work. Some awards include the National Magazine award in 1994 and the Sidney Hillman Foundation award in 1995.

Shauna Redford's education

Shauna attended both primary and high school in Utah. After that, she attended the University of Colorado Boulder but never completed her studies. Instead, she focused more on her painting passion.

Shauna Redford's height & body measurements

The professional painter is 5 feet and 8 inches tall. She weighs around 60 kgs. Additionally, she has a pair of brown eyes and blonde hair. Despite her old age, she still looks gorgeous and charming.

Shauna Redford's father

Robert Redford attends Sundance Institute's 'An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Photo by Rich Polk

Robert achieved two academy movie awards, including a British Academy Film Award and Golden Globe Award. He is one of the famous American actors who earned great respect for his impressive acting skills. Robert appeared in the American superhero film Captain America: The Winter soldier. Similarly, he appeared in the 1980 American drama film Ordinary People, among other top films. Sadly, he succumbed to bile duct cancer.

How many wives did Robert Redford have? The Bucth Cassidy and The Sundance Kid star was married twice in his life. His first love with Lola began shortly after returning from a trip to France in the late 1950s. Then, in 1996, he met his second spouse, Sibylle.

Shauna Redford's profession

Shauna has been passionate about painting since childhood, and she ended up turning it into a career. Unfortunately, details of her paintings are not available, as she does not advertise her artworks.

Shauna Redford's social media presence

Despite being one of the famous American painters, she is not active on social media. She prefers to maintain a private life away from the public.

Shauna Redford's net worth

The American painter has a net worth estimated at $2 million. She has earned all this fortune as a professional painter. She also enjoys vast wealth from her husband, who has a net worth estimated at $9 million.

Above is everything you would love to know about Shauna Redford. She is one of the celebrated and professional American painters. People who are professionals in examining artworks admire her work. However, information concerning her paintings is scarce as she does not promote her work.

