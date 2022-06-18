Bert Kish’s biography: age, cause of death, spouse, nominations, net worth

Indeed, life is fickle and the death of Bert Kish is proof enough. He was a renowned Canadian editor and director who also dabbled as a cinematographer, producer, and screenwriter. Some of his famous works include Longmire, Jake and the Kid, and 12 Monkeys. Did you know that he succumbed to the same disease as his father?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bert Kish succumbed to cancer in October 2017. Photo: @ImVictoriaPratt, @Dennydenn on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The entertainment industry lost one of the most talented and skilled individuals ever. Bert Kish worked his way up the ladder to become the best in the Canadian film industry and Hollywood. Before his untimely demise, he was nominated for three notable awards. Who was Bert Kish?

Bert Kish’s profile summary

Birth name Bert Kish Gender Male Date of birth 15 September 1965 Date of death 24 May 2017 Age at death 56 years Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Parents Albert Kish, Katalin Futo Siblings One (Colin Kish) Spouse Vanessa Trachewsky Children One (Aris) School Westmount High School University McGill University Profession Director, editor, producer, screenwriter, cinematographer Net worth $1.9 million

Bert Kish's biography

Bert was a director and editor born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The late Kish was the son of Albert Kish. Sadly, his father is also deceased – he succumbed to cancer on 23 October 2015. Like his son, Albert was a popular editor and director known for several films and documentaries. At the time of his death, he had 49 editing and directing credits.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On the other hand, his mother is Katalin Futo. Unlike his other family members, there is nothing much about his mother in the public domain. Additionally, Bert has one known sibling whose name is Colin Kish. He also followed in his father’s footsteps – Colin is in the filmmaking business.

How old was Bert Kish when he died?

Bert Kish worked in more than 40 movies and TV shows before his death. Photo: @tj.scott, @ShahBobMovie on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Longmire’s editor was born on 15 September 1965. Sadly, he passed away on 24 May 2017 at the age of 56 years. According to reports, Bert Kish's cause of death was cancer. The family is yet to give a full report of his ailment.

Educational background

After completing his primary education, he enrolled at Westmount High School. Later, he proceeded to McGill University, where graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in English Literature.

Career

Kish had an illustrious career before he met his untimely death. He was among the best editors and directors to have lived. But where did it all begin? Professionally, he was in the filmmaking business for around 24 years.

He made his debut in 1993 in a TV series titled Tarzán. He directed two episodes of the show, Tarzan's Dangerous Journey and Tarzan and the Movie Star. Three years later, he also got the opportunity to direct Once a Thief, an action comedy film.

In his career, he edited 32 films and TV shows. In addition, he directed a total of 11 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Lastly, he produced two films, Death Valley and Shah Bob, and one song, Winter Song.

Bert Kish's movies and TV shows

Bert Kish was nominated twice for the Gemini Awards (1998 and 2000). Photo: @BertKish on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some of his popular movies and TV shows include:

My Dog Vincent (1997)

(1997) Once a Thief (1998)

(1998) Legacy (1998)

(1998) Top of the Food Chain (1999)

(1999) Jake and the Kid (1999)

(1999) Power Play (2000)

(2000) Blacktop (2000)

(2000) La Femme Nikita (2001)

(2001) The Guest House (2003)

(2003) 1-800-Missing (2005)

(2005) Deadliest Sea (2009)

(2009) The Bridge (2010)

(2010) The Firm (2012)

(2012) Hemlock Grove (2014)

(2014) 12 Monkeys (2015)

(2015) Longmire (2015-2017)

What did Bert Kish do on Longmire?

He was a director of Netflix's crime drama television series. He was in the editorial department of the film between 2015 and 2017. At the time of his demise, he had directed a total of 6 episodes.

Bert Kish's nominations and awards

According to IMDb, he was nominated for three awards. He received nominations for his work in Once a Thief, Power Play, and Paul Quarrington: Life in Music.

1998: Gemini Awards - Best Picture Editing in a Dramatic Program or Series ( Once a Thief ) (winner)

) (winner) 2000: Gemini Awards - Best Direction in a Dramatic Series ( Power Play )

) 2011: Directors Guild of Canada - Allan King Award For Excellence in Documentary (Paul Quarrington: Life in Music)

What is Bert Kish's net worth?

At the time of his death, he had accumulated a sizable fortune. Several sources allege that he was worth $1.9 million. His primary source of income was his career as an editor, career, producer, and cinematographer.

Who was Bert Kish's spouse?

Bert Kish and Vanessa Trachewsky are the parents of one Aris, a 16-year-old son. Photo: @vanessa.trachewsky on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bert Kish from Longmire was a family man – he was a husband and father. The name of his wife is Vanessa Trachewsky. Their marriage was blessed with one child, a boy. The name of their son is Aris. He was born in 2006 and was only 11 years when his father passed away.

Bert Kish will forever be remembered for his exceptional contribution to the entertainment industry. The editor worked with various production companies and channels such as Netflix, Hallmark Channel, and NBC Universal, Inc. Additionally, he was a father and husband. No doubt, his family and fans dearly miss him.

READ ALSO: Ronnie Coleman's net worth, age, family, health, injury, measurements, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, put together an interesting piece about Ronnie Coleman's net worth. He is an American professional bodybuilder, social media personality, and businessperson. Ronnie is also widely known for sharing fitness and bodybuilding content on social media and YouTube.

Coleman can no longer walk due to the injury he got in 1996. Find out how he still works out despite being in a wheelchair, his net worth, family and more.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News