Whenever one is a celebrity and in the public limelight, fans are always curious to know about their personal life and other details about their lives. The case is no different for Drake. But who is he? Drake is a Canadian-born actor, producer and rapper. He was a child actor featured in the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: Next Generation. How tall is Drake? What is his net worth now?

The Canadian rapper has emerged as one of the best rappers. He started his career as an actor before switching to music, where he began his musical journey with several self-released mix tapes. His egotistical lyrics mark his songs, often dealing with his personal experiences and relations with women. So, how tall is Drake the rapper? Read here to find out.

Drake's profiles

Real name Aubrey Drake Graham Stage name Drake Date of birth October 24, 1986 Age 35 years (As of 2022) Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Weston Road, Toronto School Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, Forest Hill College Vaughan Road Academy, Oakwood Religion Jewish Ethnicity African-American and white Canadian Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Record Producer Drake's height 1.83 m, 6'0 ft Instagram @champagnepapi Drake's shoe size 11 (US) Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Net worth $250 million

Drake's age

He was born on October 24, 1986. How old is Drake? The American rapper is 35 years as of 2022. He was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. Drake's parents are Dennis, the father who worked as a drummer with legendary musicians like Jerry Lee Lewis. The mother is Sandra, better known as Sandi. She worked as a florist and an English teacher in a local high school.

However, his parents divorced when he was only five years, and her mother raised him in Toronto. His father moved back to America and settled in Memphis, where Drake visited him often.

Drake's nationality

He was born to an African-American catholic father and a white Canadian Jewish mother. He has a unique racial and religious background. As a result, he considers himself more immersed in black culture, while being Jewish is a cool twist. In addition, he is of Canadian nationality.

Drake's education

He attended a Jewish day school. However, while attending Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, he found his passion for singing and acting. He later joined Vaughan Road Academy, where he was bullied for his bi-racial and religious background. The whole experience made him drop school for a while, but he eventually returned and graduated in 2012.

How tall is Drake?

Drake once revealed in his song Sneakin that he was over six feet tall. This made some fans have questions regarding Drake's real height. The rapper measures 1.8 meters/6'0 ft tall. He weighs approximately 89 kgs, and his other body measurements are 44-34-16.

Is Drake taller than Chris Brown?

Chris Brown is taller than Drake, who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Drake's love life

He has been romantically linked with several high-profile women in the entertainment industry. In 2005 he was in an on-and-off relationship with singer Rihanna. They broke up, and in late 2016, he started dating singer Jennifer Lopez. He was also romantically linked to Serena Williams. He began dating reality star Johanna Leia in 2021, but they broke up later that year.

Drake's career

One of his classmates at Forest Hill gave him a platform in the entertainment industry. In 2001, Drake landed a role in Degrassi: The Next Generation, a Canadian teen drama. He starred in the teen drama for seven years (2001 – 2009). He had an impressive performance earning a 2002 Young Artist Award for best ensemble in a TV series, among other accolades.

Music career

While still acting, he started developing an interest in hip-hop. In 2006, he released Room for Improvement, his first mixtape. The song did well in the market, where he sold approximately 6,000 copies. A year after, he found his record label, October's Very Own, and released his second mixtape, Comeback Season. The mixtape featured what later became the hit single called Replacement Girl.

Lil Wayne heard the single and was impressed. So he called Drake, inviting him to fly to Houston to join his Tha Carter III tour. Together, they wrote and recorded several hit songs, including Ransom, Forever, and Brand New.

His collaboration with Lil Wayne left him in high demand within the music industry. Many top labels were scrambling to sign him. The desperation has been termed The biggest bidding war in music history. He later released more songs and albums, as seen below.

Drake's albums

2010: Thank Me Later.

2011: Take Care

2013: Nothing Was the Same

2015: If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

2015: What a Time to Be Alive

2016: Views.

2017: More Life

2018: Scorpion

Drake's songs

Marvin's Room

Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2

Back to Back

HYFR

Tuscan Leather

Lord Knows

Paris Morton Music

4 P.M. in Calabasas

Childs Play Drake

Hold On, We're Going Home Drake

Hotline Bling

Portland Drake

Drake's net worth

The American rapper has a net worth of $250 million. He is consistently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Since gaining mainstream success, Drake has earned more than $430 million in his career before taxes and lifestyle costs. Besides his music career, he also boasts other notable streams of revenue. He has signed an outstanding $19 million deal with Apple Music.

The above article has everything you would love to know about the American rapper regarding Drake's size, career, background info and much more. He is one of the most successful; and influential forces in hip-hop and the music industry.

