Ashley Tervort is an American fashion model and social media personality. She is known for uploading stunning pictures of herself on her various social media pages. Keep reading to discover more fascinating facts about the gorgeous model.

Ashley Tervort is an American fashion model and internet personality.

22-year-old Tervort continues to gain fame but remains a very private person, especially when it comes to her personal life. What is her current net worth as a fashion model and influencer? Does she have a boyfriend? Below is her detailed biography for more.

Ashley Tervort's profiles summary and bio

Full name Ashley Ann Tervort Date of birth 10th August 1999 Age 22 years old in 2022 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Utah, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements 37-24-36 Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m) Gender Female Relationship status Not known Siblings Three Profession Fashion model, social media personality Social media profiles Twitter YouTube TikTok

Ashley Tervort's age and early life

How old is Ashley Tervort? The fashion model was born on 10th August 1999 in Utah, United States and will be 22 years old in 2022. She spent her early years in Utah, Oregon, and Dallas before relocating to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a modelling career. The model has two brothers and one sister, and she is the youngest sibling.

Ashley Tervort's boyfriend

She rarely talks about her private life, and her dating life has also been kept away from the limelight. It is not clear whether she is seeing someone or is still single.

Ashley Tervort's career

Ashley has modelled for Guess and FashionNova.

Ashley was discovered by a talent scout while working at a Nordstrom store. She later started working with the Guess lifestyle brand when she moved to Los Angeles. The model has since done campaigns for a number of other fashion brands, including FashionNova.

Tervort has also established a huge presence on various social media platforms. She launched her YouTube channel in 2014, and it currently has over 200 thousand subscribers. She removed most of the videos she had previously uploaded, leaving only one, BTS Guess Photoshoot, which has over 341 thousand views at the moment.

Ashley Tervort's OnlyFans account had garnered thousands of followers before she decided to take it down. She also deleted her Instagram and Facebook, while her Twitter and TikTok accounts are switched to private.

Ashley Tervort's net worth

The model's exact net worth is not known, but various publications estimate it at $1.5 million. Her wealth comes from modelling, endorsements, and social media content.

How tall is Ashley Tervor?

Ashley Tervort's height is 5 feet 10 inches (1.77m). Her hair is light brown, while her eyes are brown. The model is also known for her petite figure, which she often maintains with regular exercise and a strict diet. Ashley Tervort's measurements are 37-24-36.

Ashley Tervort's pictures

The model often posts gorgeous photos on her social media, and they are all great to look at. Here are some of her best snaps.

Fashion model

Ashley models for top fashion brands.

Tervort has worked with several top fashion brands, including Guess and FashionNova. She is currently one of the big names in the modelling industry.

Content creator

Ashley has established her presence across various social media platforms.

The model's fame rose as she gained more followers on her social media platforms. Her YouTube channel has over 200 thousand subscribers, but she has taken a break from uploading content after deleting most of her earlier videos. Hopefully, she will be back with more fascinating material.

Amazing physique

The model stands at 5 feet 10 inches and measures 37-24-36.

The 22-year-old model has an excellent modelling body. She stands at 5 feet 10 inches and measures 37-24-36, which is a dream figure for most ladies.

Ashley Tervort continues to take the modelling world by storm. She is currently a household name and her future in the industry is only getting brighter.

