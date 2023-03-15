Lolo Jones' net worth, age, ethnicity, parents, movies, measurements, profiles

Lolo Jones' earnings come from her participation in various competitions. She missed bagging gold in the 100m hurdle finals at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing by a whisker in 2008. The following year the Olympic medalist won an award, and, over the years, she has continued to participate in the winter Olympics. How rich is she?

Being a US Olympic hurdler, Lolo is quite rich. She started running at Louisiana State University, where she was named an All-American several times. She has also appeared in several TV shows. This is a story of a lady who has excelled in athletics.

Lori Jones profile and bio summary

Full name Lori Susan Jones Date of birth August 5, 1982 Place of birth Des Moines, Iowa Age 37 years Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Height 5 ft 8.5 inches (1.75 m) Weight 70 kgs (154 lbs) Bra size 33B Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Brown-blonde Parents Lori and James Alma mater Louisiana State University Occupation Athlete, actress Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @lolojones Twitter @lolojones Facebook Lolo Jones

When was Lolo Jones born?

Susan was born on August 5, 1982, in Des Moines, Iowa, and the American hurdler will turn 41 in 2023. Lolo Jones was born to an African-American father, James Jones and a Caucasian mother, Lori, who entirely raised her. She prefers the name Lolo, as it distinguishes her from her mother, who has an almost similar name. She has three brothers and one sister.

What ethnicity are Lolo Jones' parents?

Her parents are of mixed ancestry. Is Lolo Jones' mother white? Lolo's mother is partly French-Canadian and partly Norwegian; James, her father, was an African-American man and is diseased.

Having been born into a mixed ethnicity, what is Lolo Jones' race? The athlete identifies as multiracial and has never claimed to be black or white, preferring to be accepted as both. She stated in a 2015 tweet,

the only race I will ever claim is the 100-meter hurdle race

What are Lolo Jones' body measurements?

Her body measurements are 35-25-35. Her eye colour is hazel, and her hair colour is brown and blonde.

How tall is Lolo?

The athlete stands 5'8" (1.75 meters) tall and weighs approximately 70 kilograms.

What is Lolo Jones famous for?

The award-winning athlete became famous for indoor national titles in the 60-meter hurdles from 2007 to 2009 and gold medals at the World Indoor Championships in 2008 and 2010. The American medallist began competing in Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines.

Lolo Jones' salary

How much money does Lolo have? The sprinter has a net worth $1.5 million, which she has earned as a track champion. Lolo Jones has also accumulated wealth from her acting career, award payments and endorsement deals. Among the notable brands she has worked with are BP, Twinlab, Red Bull, Mcdonald's, P&G, and Asics.

Who is the richest Olympian?

Michael Phelps is not only the most excellent swimmer in Olympic history, with the most medals (28 in total), but by far the most successful Olympian of all time. His current net worth is estimated to be around $100 million.

How many Olympic medals does Lolo Jones have?

Jones has never received an Olympic medal as a hurdler. Nonetheless, she has won two gold medals at the World Championships and several NCAA championships.

Olympic experience

2012: Olympics, 4th place in 100m hurdles

2008: Olympics, 7th place in 100m hurdles

Track & field career highlights

11-time NCAA All-American

Four-time U.S. Indoor champion (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012)

2010: World Indoor champion

2010: US Outdoor champion

2010: US Indoor silver medalist

2008: World Indoor champion

2007: US Outdoor bronze medalist

Bobsled career highlights:

2013: World championship team event gold medalist

2013: World cup in Igls, Austria team event bronze medalist

2012: World cup in Lake Placid silver medalist

The summer Olympics champion won her first national championship in 2007 after winning the 60-meter hurdles event at the USA Indoor Championship.

Television career

Outside of athletics, Susan has pursued other professional endeavours on TV. In 2013, she appeared in the Left Behind film series before competing in the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars. She appeared on Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2016.

She appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2019 and was evicted in the final episode. She also hosted the two-part The Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion show and joined the cast of the 36th season of The Challenge in 2020, though she left the show mid-season.

If you have been following women's track and field at the Summer Olympics, you have probably heard of Lolo Jones. Her net worth can be attributed to her track career, where she has repeatedly represented the United States in bobsledding. She did not win a medal in 2014 but won gold in the bobsled team event at the World Championships in 2013.

