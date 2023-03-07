All about Ons Jabeur's husband and personal trainer Karim Kamoun

Tunisian Ons Jabeur is gradually becoming a household name in tennis, and Karim Kamoum, her husband, is along for the ride in more than one way. He has been by her side through it all. He also couples up as her trainer; what are the odds this would be the case? How about reading on as this article unveils who he is?

Karim Kamoun watches his wife, Ons Jabeur, play during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 2022 in Mason, Ohio. Photo: @Matthew Stockman

With award-winning tennis players like Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Roger Federer retiring from the game, a new crop of players is taking over. One of them is Ons Jabeur, one of the finalists at Wimbledon in 2022. Karim Kamoum plays a significant part in her incredible journey and career success. How so?

Karim Kamoun's profile summary and bio

Full name Karim Kamoun Gender Male Date of birth 22nd December 1986 Age 36 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tunis, Tunisia Nationality Tunisian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Weight 64 kg or 141 lbs Height 180 cm or 5'11" Occupation Professional fitness coach Famous for Ons Jabeur's husband Marital status Married Spouse Ons Jabeur Parents Abdelwahab Kamoun and Raissa Kamoun Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Karim Kamoun?

Karim Kamoun's age is 36 years old as of March 2023. He was born on 22nd December 1986 as the only son of Abdelwahab Kamoun and Raissa Kamoon. His father allegedly worked at jeunesse et sport while his mother was a homemaker.

Karim Kamoun's parents

Details about his early childhood and upbringing are not publicly available. Neither is there information about his siblings. However, after much uncovering, some sources allege he has a sister named Lilia Kamoun. Lilia is a professional rhythmic gymnastic coach.

Who nationality is Ons Jabeur's husband?

Karim grew up in an Islam and mixed-race family. He is a Tunisian national.

Who is Jabeur's husband?

Jabeur is married to Karim Kamoun. They tied the knot in November 2015, and the professional tennis star confirmed the news on her Twitter account, saying,

Happy To announce that Karim and I just got married.

She shared a photo of their wedding, and Karim rocked a black tux while Jabeur wore a white gown with lace detailing and a sparkly headband.

Karim Kamoun and his wife, Ons. Photo: @arim_kamoun (modified by author)

How long has Jabeur been married?

The tennis star has been married for seven years, and judging by the snippets on their social media accounts, their friendship is blossoming by the day.

How many children does Jabeur have?

The couple does not have any children so far, despite speculations about the existence of Ons Jabeur's baby.

Career

According to the description on his Instagram account, Karim holds a master's degree in Sports Science. He also describes himself as a professional fitness coach crazy about fitness training. He often shares photos of himself working out in the gym, followed by motivational quotes.

Karim Kamoun on his way to the players' box at the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica in May 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Robert Prange

Ons Jabeur's personal trainer

Karim's career as a fitness trainer currently focuses on his wife. Interestingly, transitioning from being a husband to coupling up as his wife's trainer was more challenging than anyone would assume. According to a publication by GQ Middle East, Jabeur hinted that having him as her trainer was tough.

The tennis star went further to say,

After that, we got used to it. I think we are doing a great job. We talked a lot, for sure, and we fought a lot, but after that, we got good results.

Karim often posts sessions with his wife and Issam Jellali, her coach, on his Instagram account. In a 2021 Instagram post, he said,

We are not a team because we work together. We are a team because we respect, trust and care for each other.

Genuinely supportive partner

Karim is very committed to his wife achieving her dream. In a 2020 interview, Ons Jabeur shared that he used to send her his salary when she could not afford flight tickets to her tennis tournaments. Kamoun often shares the highlights of his wife's success and touching tributes to cheer her to aim for the sky.

Karim Kamoun's fencing career

Karim has a rich history in professional athletics. Between 2003 and 2011, he was a professional fencer, and after the end of his career, he became a fencing coach in Qatar. He left the job in 2017 to join his wife full-time on tour.

In 2017, Karim shared photos of himself wearing a medal while carrying a trophy at a fencing tournament in Doha.

More facts about Kamir Kamoun

These facts about Kamoun paint a better picture of who he is besides his career as a fitness instructor:

His life does not revolve around sports only

In an interview withVogue Arabia, Ons mentioned sharing moments as a couple when they are not working. For instance, they shared photos of themselves during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He enjoys cooking

In March 2022, Kamoun and Jabeur filmed a video together for the Women's Tennis Association, and they had to answer questions about their lives. In one of the questions, Jabeur revealed that Kamir was a better cook in the relationship.

Karim Kamoun's height

Karim is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, slightly taller than his wife. He weighs approximately 64 kg, while Ons weighs 66 kg.

Karim Kamoun's net worth

Details about Karim Kamoun's finances are not publicly available. Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur's net worth is estimated to be $6.5 million, earned from her long and successful career in tennis. She also earns from brand endorsements and has a racquet sponsorship with Wilson.

Karim Kamoun might not be the centre of attention currently. Nonetheless, his contribution to his wife's career cannot go unnoticed. Their friendship also proves that your partner can also be your workmate.

