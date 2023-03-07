Marabeth Hough's age, children, marriage, occupation, profiles, net worth

Bruce Hough has contributed significantly to politics in Utah. He served as the Utah Republican Party's chairman for two terms. Marabeth Hough, her daughter, has garnered interest ever since her two siblings rose to fame. Marabeth is a real estate agent and a founding member of one of her father's manufacturing firms. How much more is known about Marabeth?

Marabeth is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and enjoys a fulfilling personal life and successful career. She is happily married and has one child. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Marabeth Hough's profiles and bio

Marabeth Hough's age

Marabeth was born in Utah and holds American citizenship. She is one of Marianne and Bruce Hough's five children and has three sisters and a brother. Her parents are divorced, and Debra is her stepmother. The American citizen was born in 1980 and will turn 41 in 2023. She stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, has blue eyes and blonde hair and is a Tennessee resident.

Marabeth Hough's brother and sisters

The youngest and fifth child of Marianne and Bruce Hough is Julianne. The eldest is Sharee, married to Mark Selman and a mother of six children. She is a fitness teacher and personal trainer. Katherine, who is married to T.J. Drechsel, is the mother of three girls, and she is an esthetician. Marabeth's brother is Derek.

Who is Julianne Hough?

The American dancer, and actor, Julianne Alexandra joined the cast of ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2007. She won a competition twice as a professional dancer and has appeared in one of the Harry Potter movies.

Does Julianne Hough have a child?

The celebrity has no children.

How old is Julianne Hough?

Born on July 20 1988, the lastborn child will turn 35 in July 2023. She is eight years younger than Marabeth.

Derek Hough

The only brother of Maradeth is a professional ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor and singer. Are Derek and Julianne Hough twins? Derek and Julianne are siblings and not twins, and Derek is the older of the two. As seen in their performance for ABC's Disney Christmas Singalong, the two are talented dancers.

Who is Derek Hough married to?

Hough mentioned his desire to marry and have a family during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in 2022, he married Hayley Erbert, born on October 11, 1994. What is the age difference between Derek Hough and Hayley? Even though they are nine years apart in age, their relationship is excellent.

Marabeth's Career

Marabeth works with Lisa Culp Taylor and specializes in assisting buyers and sellers of resale homes, new homes, vacant lots, and developments. She left Utah for Nashville to pursue her love of music, which she still does today.

She works professionally as a health coach, singer, and songwriter. In addition, she has held positions as co-founder of Gartner Hough Advertising and Nutraceutical, a firm that makes health products and nutritional supplements.

Is Marabeth Hough married?

The multi-talented American woman married Michael Pool on September 8 2002. They have been married for twenty-one years old as of 2023.

Marabeth Hough's children

The couple has one child, Aidan Poole, who will turn 19 in 2023. He is a content creator on TikTok.

Is Marabeth Hough on Instagram?

The Certified health coach has an Instagram account with over 24k followers. The account is full of real estate images.

Marabeth hough's net worth

The American woman has made much money throughout her career and profession, but her wealth still needs to be verified. Her income, asset value, vehicles, home, and endorsements are endeavours that have contributed to this wealth.

Marabeth Hough is Marianne and Bruce's second child. She is well-known for her work as a realtor and a healthcare provider, and her sister Julianne helped to further her notoriety. Together with Michael Poole, her husband, they are parents to a teenage boy. Marabeth performs and writes music like most of her family members who are active in dance and music.

