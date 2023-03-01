All about celebrity child Caroline Estabrook, Megan Boone's daughter

Megan Boone is a successful American actress that rose to prominence through the hit crime show, The Blacklist. She has focused on her family since she departed from the show, especially her daughter, Caroline. So, who is Megan Boone's family? This article details her daughter, Caroline Estabrook's full biography.

The actress is pictured at the opening night of the new play ‘The Kite Runner’ on Broadway at The Hayes Theater on 21 July 2022. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

News first broke about her departure from the show in mid-2021 to many disappointed fans. But, she seems to be enjoying spending more time with her daughter. Before we go into more details regarding Megan Boone, Caroline Estabrook, and her famous husband, here is a summary of the toddler's biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Caroline Boone Estabrook Date of birth 15 April 2016 Age Six years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace New York, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Light brown/caramel Parents Megan Boone and Dan Estabrook Siblings None Native language English

Considering Megan Boone’s daughter is only six years old, we still do not know many facts about her, including her net worth and educational background. Other facts are also not publicly known as Megan and her husband try to keep their daughter out of the limelight. However, here are some widely reported facts about the family.

Did Megan Boone have a baby?

As already established, she has one child, a six-year-old toddler.

Does Megan Boone have a daughter?

She has one daughter, Caroline Boone Estabrook, whom she shares with her husband.

How old is Megan Boone’s daughter?

Caroline Estabrook’s birthday is on 15 April 2016. This makes Caroline Estabrook’s age six age at the time of writing.

NBC's hit drama ‘The Blacklist’ and the cast celebrated 150 episodes during its seventh season. Photo: NBC

Source: Getty Images

Who are Megan Boone's parents?

Her father is Marcus Whitney Boone, and her mother is Jennifer Parr. Besides, there is no other information available on her parents.

Megan Boone’s husband

Megan Boone’s husband is Dan Estabrook, a contemporary artist and MFA faculty member for Lesley University. The award-winning artist uses various 19th-century photographic techniques to create his artworks, with a balance of photography mixed with drawing, painting and sculpting.

Why did Megan Boone leave The Blacklist?

Her Blacklist career spanned over eight years, which made her a household name in the process. She has since publicly stated that her on-screen role morphed into life inside her own.

Megan Boone's 2022 movements have shown that she seems to be well and truly in the next phase of her professional life, with her latest role seeing her behind the camera with some unconfirmed reports stating that she is set to begin her own production company in the near future.

Who is Dan Estabrook on The Blacklist?

Despite Dan Estabrook's Blacklist appearance rumours swirling online, the artist is not on the show, unlike his actress's wife.

Megan Boone’s net worth

The actress' net worth is most widely reported to be $3 million.

Dan Estabrook’s net worth

Her husband's net worth is estimated at $1 million for those wondering.

Although we do not know much about Caroline Estabrook, her mother's career choices have shown that she is part of a tight-knit family, with way more bonding between the mother-daughter duo than ever before. We may see more of them together in the future.

