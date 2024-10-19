Roy Orbison Jr.'s net worth: How wealthy is he in 2024?

Roy Orbison Jr. has lived his entire life in the limelight and would often tour with his father, the legendary rock & roll icon Roy Orbison. He has since carved out a successful career in the music industry. Roy Orbison Jr.'s net worth has also been increasing as he keeps his father's legacy alive.

Roy Orbison Jr. attends Ringo Starr's annual 'Peace and Love' campaign in Beverly Hills, California, on July 7, 2024 (R). Photo: Michael Tran/David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Roy Orbison Jr.'s net worth today is attributed to his multifaceted career in the entertainment industry as a guitarist, producer, singer, and publisher. His father passed away in the late 1980s when he was 18, but he and his siblings have ensured that his music lives on.

Roy Orbison Jr.'s profile summary

Full name Roy Kelton Orbison Jr. Date of birth October 18, 1970 Age 54 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Asa Hallgren Orbison (2017 to date) Children Four sons: Roy III, Sun Jakob, Bo Orbison, and Love Achilles Parents Roy Orbison Sr, Barbara Orbison Siblings Four, including Alex and Wesley Godparents Johnny and June Carter-Cash Profession Producer, guitarist, singer, author, publisher Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Spotify YouTube Website royorbisonjr.com

What is Roy Orbison Jr.'s net worth in 2024?

The music executive is estimated to be worth between $4 million and $10 million in 2024, according to Equity Atlas and Net Worth Gorilla. His wealth comes from his successful music-related career.

Top 5 facts about guitarist and music executive Roy Orbison Jr. Photo: Georg Wendt on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Roy Orbison Jr. do for a living?

Roy Orbison Jr.'s job involves managing the music estate of his father, rock & roll legend Roy Orbison. The producer and his brothers, Wesley and Alex, co-founded the Roy's Boys record label to release their dad's iconic music posthumously.

In 2016, the siblings released Roy Orbison: The Ultimate Collection with Sony Legacy. They have also released A Love So Beautiful (2017) and Unchained Melodies (2018).

The brothers published a new biography of their father called The Authorized Roy Orbison in 2017. Kelton Jr. also established the Roy Orbison Museum in 2019 in his father's honour. While talking to Vintage Rock in April 2024, he shared how his dad's music is still relevant today.

My dad's energy is still going for me and my brothers. It is still going for the fans, too, and he would be humbled that people still care. However, for many, the music is about nostalgia, and I believe that 1950s music can be more popular today than it ever was then. It is still the sound of rebellion, sexuality, freedom and art.

The music executive is also the president of Still Working Music Group, a publishing company that was established by his mother Barbara in 1990. The company has worked with renowned singers like Blake Shelton, One Direction, Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, and Tim McGraw.

Kelton Jr. plays the guitar and has a podcast called Roy Orbison Jr.'s Rock & Roll Circus, where he covers music-related topics. He also made his reality TV debut on the Bravo TV series Below Deck Mediterranean.

Kelton Jr., Wesley, and Alex attend 'A Love So Beautiful: An Evening of Roy Orbison' at The Grammy Museum on October 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

How much is Roy Orbison's estate worth?

Roy Orbison's estate is estimated to be worth $20 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Texas-born artist gained popularity in the early 1960s with hits like Only the Lonely, Crying, In Dreams, and Oh, Pretty Woman. He ruled the airwaves around the same as Elvis Presley.

The rock & roll singer experienced a decline in popularity in the 1970s but had a successful comeback in the 1980s with the Travelling Wilburys band. Other artists in the group included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne.

In 1987, the singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He won two Grammy Awards posthumously in 1988 and 1990.

The Big O passed away suddenly on December 6, 1988, after having a heart attack at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was 52 years old. His estate was inherited by his wife, Barbara, until her passing in December 2011. His children are currently managing it.

Rock & roll legend The Big O photographed in 1958 with his guitar. Photo: Evening Standard

Source: Getty Images

Roy Orbison Jr.'s early life

The guitarist was born on October 18, 1970, in Nashville, Tennessee. His family relocated to England, where he lived until he was around five years of age.

He spent the next decade on the road touring with his father, who gifted him a guitar on his fifth birthday in October 1975. The family settled down in Los Angeles when he was 14 years which allowed him to enrol at Crossroads, a high school in Santa Monica.

Is Roy Orbison Jr. still with his wife?

Kelton Jr. is still married to Asa Hallgren, a Swedish national with a marketing background. They tied the knot in June 2017, on the steps of his godfather Johnny Cash's cabin in Tennessee, which is near where Kelton grew up.

The guitarist told People that he had been in a dark place before Asa came along. Apart from losing both parents, his two half-brothers died in a fire in 1968, two years after his father's first wife, Claudette, died in a motorcycle accident.

I was very alone in life...and I went from the darkness to the light (after meeting Asa). Life has been bright and sunny ever since.

Kelton Orbison Jr. and his wife Asa Hallgren during the European premiere of the musical 'Pretty Woman - Das Musical' at Stage Theater on September 29, 2019, in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Georg Wendt

Source: Getty Images

How many kids does Roy Orbison Jr. Have?

The guitarist is a doting dad of four sons with his wife, Asa. They welcomed their first son, Roy III, in March 2016, while their son, Bo Alexander, arrived in February 2018. The couple's third son, Love Achilles, was born in April 2022, and the youngest, Sun Jakob, was born in October 2023.

Where is Roy Orbison Jr. now?

The music executive resides in Malibu, Los Angeles, although specific details about Roy Orbison Jr.'s house are not available. He and his wife, Asa, have other homes in New York City, London, Sweden, and Nashville, Tennessee, according to his profile on Still Working Music Group.

Kelton Jr. with his wife Asa and their four sons. Photo: @royorbisonjr (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Roy Orbison Jr.'s net worth is not the only impressive thing going on in his life. Beyond his thriving music career, he has managed to find happiness as a father and husband after suffering loss in the past.

