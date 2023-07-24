Who is Bob Dylan and Carolyn Dennis' daughter, Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan?

A few celebrities have managed to keep their privacy to themselves while leading highly public lives. But Bob Dylan and Carolyn Dennis went to great lengths to keep their child a secret up until she was a teenager!

Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan is the daughter of legendary songwriter Bob Dylan and his second wife, Carolyn Dennis. Because of their worldwide fame, which draws constant media interest, they chose to keep their daughter's existence a secret to help her get a normal childhood.

Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan's profile and bio summary

Famous as Bob Dylan's daughter Nickname Desi Date of birth 31 January 1986 Place of birth The United States Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 37 years (as of 2023) Profession Actress Nationality American Mother Carolyn Dennis Father Bob Dylan Sexual orientation Homosexual Pronouns She/her Relationship status Married Partner Kayla Sampson Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Facebook Instagram

How old is Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan?

Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan (age 37 years as of 2023) was born on 31 January 1986 in the United States. Fascinatingly, most people never knew of her existence until she was fifteen. She was revealed to the world in Bob Dylan's biography by Howard Sounes, Down the Highway.

Who is Desiree Dylan's mother?

Her mother is Carolyn Dennis, sometimes known professionally as Carol or Carol Dennis-Dylan. She is an American actress and singer. Desiree's father is Bob Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman.

He is an American singer-songwriter, often praised as one of the greatest songwriters in history. Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan's parents tied the knot in 1986, five months after welcoming their daughter.

Who was Bob Dylan's second wife?

It was Carolyn. Bob’s first wife was Sara Lownds. The two had previously been married from 1965 to 1977. Unfortunately, Carol and Bob divorced in October 1992.

Did Bob Dylan marry?

Bob did not marry after divorcing his second wife, Carolyn. Most of his profiles state he is single, though he is notoriously private about his personal life, particularly his love life, meaning he could be in a relationship.

Desi Dennis-Dylan's career

Gabrielle took after her mother's footsteps and pursued an acting and singing career. She is best known for her work in NCIS (2003), Modern Family (2009), and Perfect Harmony (2019). As per most of her profiles, Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan's net worth is estimated to be around $500,000.

Is Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan married?

She married her long-time girlfriend Kayla Sampson in June 2014 in Long Beach, California. They held a small yet romantic wedding with around 100 family and friends guests. Her father, Bob, was not in attendance, despite being invited.

Desiree's mother, Carolyn was present, though, and even celebrated her daughter's union by singing Amazing Grace at the church. Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan's spouse Kayla Sampson maintains a low profile; subsequently, little is known about her.

Does Bob Dylan have an Instagram account?

Bob has a verified Instagram account that goes by his name. He has 922,000 followers as of 24 July 2023. His daughter, Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan is also active on and has amassed a following of 5 473.

Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan is the daughter of Bob Dylan with his second ex-wife Carol. Her existence was unknown until her father's biography, Down the Highway, aired.

