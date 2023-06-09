Who is Phylicia Rashad's son? William Lancelot Bowles III is an American celebrity who came to the limelight as the son of Phylicia Rashad. Phylicia is an American actress, singer, and producer. She is best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the sitcom The Cosby Show, which earned her Emmy Award nominations.

William Lancelot Bowles III's parents are William Lancelot Bowles Jr. and Phylicia Rashad. His father is known to be a dentist, and his mother is a renowned actress. However, William did not follow any of his parents' career paths. What does he do for a living?

William Lancelot Bowles III's profiles and bio

Full name William Lancelot Bowless III Nickname Billy Bowles Date of birth 1973 Age 50 years (As of 2023) Gender Male Ethnicity Mixed Country United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Parents William Lancelot Jr and Phylicia Rashad Siblings Condola Rashad Famous for Being a celebrity child

How old is William Lancelot Bowles III?

The celebrity child was born in 1973 in the United States of America. William Lancelot Bowles III's age is 53 years as of 2023. The exact month and date of birth have not been provided.

William Lancelot Bowles III's family

His parents married in 1972 and parted ways in 1975, three years after William was born. He has one half-sister named Condola Rashad. Condola is an actress, just like her mother.

Who is Phylicia Rashad's husband?

After divorcing William Jr., Rashad remarried Victor Mills in 1978 and ended their relationship in 1982. She later married Ahmad Rashad, Minnesota Viking Legend and Sportscaster, in 1985. They have a daughter, Condola Phylea Rashad, and they parted ways in 2001.

How old is Phylicia?

Phylicia Ayers Allen, popularly known as Phylicia Rashad, was born in Houston, Texas, the United States of America, on June 19, 1948. The American celebrity is 74 years old as of 2023. She is famous for her outstanding performance as an artist and has starred in several top musicals and dramas.

Phylicia became the first African-American actress to earn a Tony Award for her stunning performance in Lorraine Hansberry's Raisin in The Sun.

Phylicia Rashad's movies

Phylicia is best known for her role as Claire Huxtable in the NBC series The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992. Below are her other outstanding films.

1972: The Broad Coalition

1995: Once Upon a Time...When We Were Colored

1999: Loving Jezebel

2010: Just Wright

2012: Good Deeds

2013: Gods Behaving

2015: Emily & Tim

2020: A Fall from Grace

2021: Tick, Tick... Boom!

2023: Our Son

Does Phylicia Rashad have any kids?

She has two children. A son named Wiliam Lancelot Bowles III, whom they had with her first husband William Lancelot Bowles Jr. She also has a daughter, Condola Rashad, whom she had during her third marriage to Ahmad Rashad.

What is William Lancelot Bowles III's net worth?

His net worth is not provided, but that of his mother is estimated at $25 million. His father's net worth is estimated at over $1.5 million.

Above is all you need to know about William Lancelot Bowles III. He rose to prominence due to his mother's involvement in the entertainment industry.

