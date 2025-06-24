Trey Yingst's parents' nationality explained: Are they American?

Many people have been curious about Trey Yingst’s parents’ nationality given his role as a Fox News foreign correspondent. Debbie and Gerald Donald Yingst, both American, quietly shaped their son’s path from Pennsylvania to the frontlines of global reporting.

Trey Yingst with his mother (L) and his father (R). Photo: @TreyYingst on X (modified by author)

Profile summary

Full name Trey Yingst Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1993 Age 31 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Jerusalem, Israel Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Debbie Ann Lee Yingst Father Gerald Donald Yingst Siblings 1 School Central Dauphin High School University American University Profession Journalist, Chief Foreign Correspondent for Fox News Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) LinkedIn

Exploring Trey Yingst's parents' nationality

Trey Yingst’s parents are Americans with deep roots in Pennsylvania. His mother, Debbie Ann Lee Yingst, was the daughter of Mary Margaret Yingst, who was born in Breezewood, Pennsylvania, highlighting Debbie’s American background.

His father, Gerald Donald Yingst, was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to White Pages, which further confirms their American nationality. When Deborah passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, Trey shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing:

My mother, Debbie Yingst, passed away on Thanksgiving Day. She was an incredible human who taught me so much about empathy and selflessness. She spent years as a social worker and loved helping people.

Facts about Trey Yingst's parents. Photo: @TreyYingst on X (modified by author)

Trey Yingst's father keeps a low profile

Despite being the father of one of America’s most recognised journalists, Gerald Donald Yingst keeps a low profile. He has quietly supported his son’s career throughout the years.

On Father’s Day 2023, Trey celebrated his father on X (Twitter) with a travel photo, writing:

Happy Father’s Day. Looking forward to our next adventure.

What happened to Trey Yingst's mother?

She battled kidney disease and spent three months in a coma before passing away. While the exact cause of death was not publicly disclosed, she was a cancer survivor.

Trey Yingst on an official assignment (L) and with his late mother when he was a boy (R). Photo: @TreyYingst on Facebook and X (modified by author)

Trey Yingst’s mother was deeply committed to community service

According to PennLive, the late Debbie Ann Yingst earned a degree in social work from the University of Tennessee and was deeply committed to community service.

Debbie was a member of Ikebana International and the Linglestown Garden Club. She worked as a substitute teacher in the Central Dauphin School District and once led the parent-teacher organisation.

Trey shared on his X (Twitter) handle about his mother:

A little about my mom. She’s kind and funny. As a former photographer, social worker and substitute teacher, she loves people. She’s battled kidney disease her whole life, beat cancer and once spent 3 months in a coma. Through it all, she’s been resilient. Love you, mom. Always.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst. Photo: @TreyYingst on Facebook (modified by author)

Their son is dedicated to his journalism career

Known for his passion for journalism, Yingst co-founded News2Share with Ford Fischer while studying at an American University. Through the platform, he reported from Gaza, Ukraine, Rwanda and Uganda.

Yingst's Fox News profile says he also had the privilege of working with One America News Network as their Chief White House Correspondent. He joined Fox News’ international correspondent team in 2018, and by 2019, he was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Media.

He earned the George Weidenfeld Prize in April 2024 and the RTDNA First Amendment Award in March 2025. In an Instagram post he shared to celebrate the award, he said:

Honored to win the First Amendment Award from the RTDNA. Over the past several years, my team and I have reported from nearly 20 different countries. The credit for this recognition belongs to the Murdoch family, the Fox executive team and my crew. We're just getting started.

Trey Yingst during a White House Correspondents' Association event in April 2024 (L) and with his mother (R). Photo: @TreyYingst on Facebook and X (modified by author)

What languages does Trey Yingst speak?

The American journalist is multilingual, with proficiency in English, Spanish, and Arabic. According to his LinkedIn profile, these language skills have supported his work while anchoring in Israel and reporting across the Middle East.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Trey Yingst's sister? The reporter’s sister is Aly, though little is publicly known about her.

The reporter’s sister is Aly, though little is publicly known about her. What is Trey Yingst's family's heritage? His family has an American heritage with long-established roots in Pennsylvania.

His family has an American heritage with long-established roots in Pennsylvania. What is Trey Yingst's nationality? The foreign correspondent is American.

The foreign correspondent is American. Is Trey Yingst married? He appears to be single, with no public record of a spouse or partner.

He appears to be single, with no public record of a spouse or partner. Does Trey Yingst still work for Fox News? The award-winning correspondent still works for Fox News and was recently promoted to Chief Foreign Correspondent.

Trey Yingst's parents' nationality is reportedly American, with both having deep roots in Pennsylvania. Their background and quiet support have shaped the journalist's path from a small-town upbringing to global reporting for Fox News.

