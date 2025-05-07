Who is Roger Goodell's wife? Meet Jane Skinner, former Fox News anchor

Roger Goodell's wife, Jane Skinner, has been the woman behind one of the most powerful sports executives for almost three decades. They wed in the late 1990s, a few years before Goodell became NFL Commissioner. Jane told USA Today in 2016:

I always say Roger is incredibly supportive of women. I would never have married him if he wasn't.

Jane Skinner on 'Shepard Smith Reporting' at Fox News Studios on September 17, 2019, in New York City (L). Photo: Steven Ferdman on Getty Images/@bleacherreport on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been married to Jane Skinner for over 27 years.

Goodell's wife is a former journalist and the daughter of former White House Chief of Staff Samuel K. Skinner.

Jane and Roger Goodell are parents to two children whom they have kept out of the limelight.

Jane Skinner's profile summary

Full name Jane Skinner Goodell Date of birth February 12, 1967 Age 58 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois Current residence Bronxville, New York Husband Roger Goodell (1997 to date) Children Twin daughters Parents Samuel K. Skinner Siblings Two brothers Education Northwestern University (Broadcast Journalism) Profession Former journalist, producer

Roger Goodell's wife is a Chicago native

Jane Skinner was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Her father, Samuel K. Skinner, served as the US Secretary of Transportation and the White House Chief of Staff during the administration of President George H. W. Bush.

Samuel also worked as a Chicago Bears season ticket holder in the 1970s, which exposed Jane and her two older brothers to the NFL. While explaining her childhood in a 2022 interview with the LA Times, she said:

We spent a lot of time at Soldier Field -- It was very much a part of my family and our world... My dad was in politics, so our family was all about politics and sports.

Five facts about Roger Goodell's wife, Jane Skinner. Photo: @peggykusinski on X (modified by author)

Jane Skinner has a master's in journalism

Skinner obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in Broadcast Journalism from Illinois-based Northwestern University. She shared in her 2022 LA Times interview she initially wanted to be a lawyer but changed her mind after seeing what the profession did to her family members.

I thought I was going to be a lawyer, and then I saw all the lawyers in my family; they were not that happy. And I thought, 'How can I marry something I don't really love?' I thought maybe I would do something visual.

Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner during the game between the Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons on September 22, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo: Rich von Biberstein (modified by author)

Skinner had a successful broadcast journalism career

Roger Goodell's wife started her career as a reporting correspondent for KBJR-TV in Duluth, Minnesota. She later worked as a general assignment reporter for KMO-TV in St. Louis, Missouri and WCSH-TV in Portland, Maine.

She was also an anchor at WITI-TV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and later worked as a freelance reporter for WNBC-TV. Jane Skinner then joined Fox News, where she co-hosted Happening Now. She retired from broadcast journalism in 2010.

Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2024. Photo: Saul Loeb (modified by author)

Jane Goodell has produced NFL shows

Jane transitioned to working behind the camera as a producer. She was a co-executive producer for the NFL Network's documentary, A Lifetime of Sundays, which profiles four women in the NFL, including Patricia Rooney, Martha Firestone Ford, Virginia McCaskey, and Norma Hunt.

Skinner produced the NFL-affiliated podcast Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress. She also worked on a Peacock television series of the same name.

Roger and Jane Goodell during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Jamie Squire (modified by author)

Goodell and Skinner's first conversation was about the NFL

Roger and Jane Skinner first crossed paths at a mutual friend's wedding, where they bonded over football. The two resided in different states at the time: Roger was in New York working for the National Football League, and Jane was living in Milwaukee while chasing her dream job in Chicago.

Skinner told the LA Times in 2022 that she was not interested in a relationship with Roger Goodell at first because of her career ambitions, but she later relocated to New York.

They married in October 1997, and Roger was appointed the NFL Commissioner about nine years later in 2006.

Jane Skinner and Roger Goodell attend the Robin Hood Benefit at Jacob Javits Centre on October 20, 2021, in New York City (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Jane and Roger Goodell have twin daughters

Goodell and Jane Skinner welcomed twin daughters in 2001. The couple chose to raise the girls out of the spotlight, but they occasionally mention them in interviews. While talking to USA Today Sports in 2016, Jane shared that the twins were athletic.

They play team and individual sports: lacrosse, soccer, tennis and track. They've been on both winning and losing teams...They've learned how to remain positive, and be resilient — All that is priceless, I think, in developing character.

Robert Kraft and Jane Skinner attend 'A Lifetime of Sundays' New York Screening at The Paley Centre for Media on September 18, 2019. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (modified by author)

Jane once used a secret X (Twitter) account to defend Roger

In 2017, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was facing criticism due to anthem protests at NFL games. The Wall Street Journal later uncovered that his wife was using an X (Twitter) account with the handle @forargument to defend him, asking media outlets to do better reporting.

Jane confirmed to the WSJ that she was behind the account, saying:

As a former media member, I'm always bothered when the coverage doesn't provide a complete and accurate picture of a story — I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love, and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!

Jane Skinner on Fox at NCTA on April 10, 2006, in New York City (L). Photo: Moses Robinson on Getty Images/@sarahspain on X (modified by author)

Roger and Jane Skinner have a nine-figure combined net worth

The former news anchor has an estimated net worth of over $100,000. Her husband is worth a whopping $300 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

Roger Goodell earns up to over $64 million annually as the NFL Commissioner. Roger's career earnings are set at around $700 million. His contract expires in 2027, as stated by Front Office Sports.

Skinner and Roger Goodell live in New York

Goodell and Jane are longtime residents of Bronxville, Westchester County, New York. They purchased the house in September 2005 for $4.8 million.

They also own a summer home in Maine and previously had an apartment in Manhattan's Upper East Side before selling the real estate in 2007 for $2.72 million.

Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Centre on September 3, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jean Catuffe (modified by author)

Roger Goodell's wife, Jane Skinner, has been a supportive partner, proving that she is much more than the wife of an NFL Commissioner. She continues to uplift women in sports, years after leaving her coveted Fox News anchor job.

