Inside Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship timeline

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship has been labelled Fox News royalty with approval from President Trump, who called them a finer couple. They have been engaged since December 2024. Earhardt praised her fiancé on her show Fox & Friends, saying:

I respect him so much. I look up to him, he's been there for all of us in our careers — Then we fell in love a few years ago, and it's been a wonderful ride. I'm so grateful.

Hannity and Earhardt attend FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Centre on December 05, 2024, in Greenvale, New York (R). Photo: Theo Wargo/Noam Galai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Hannity and Ainsley kept mum about their relationship for years after the rumour started in 2020, before they made their engagement public during the 2024 Christmas festivities.

after the rumour started in 2020, before they made their engagement public during the 2024 Christmas festivities. The Fox News hosts will maintain a long-distance relationship , with Hannity residing in Florida and Ainsley remaining in New York.

, with Hannity residing in Florida and Ainsley remaining in New York. Sean Hannity started dating Ainsley Earhardt after they both finalised divorces from their respective spouses in 2019.

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship has always been private

Hannity and Earhardt kept their relationship from the public when they started seeing each other. News of their romance first came to light in June 2020 when Vanity Fair called them the First Couple of Fox. The publication said Ainsley had been Sean Hannity's girlfriend for several months after starting as friends.

Ainsley Earhardt reportedly hosted Fox & Friends from a remote studio in the basement of Hannity's Long Island home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also arrived at Peter Hegseth's wedding together in August 2019. When asked about the relationship, Hannity told Vanity Fair through a spokesperson:

I do not discuss my personal life in public.

Five facts about Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity. Photo: @aearhardt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ainsley Earhardt got engaged to Sean Hannity during Christmas 2024

Sean and Ainsley spent the 2024 Christmas holidays in Florida. The Fox & Friends co-host gave a rare glimpse of them together in a Christmas Day Instagram post where she wrote, '2024 has been a very special year.'

A day later, on December 26, Fox News shared that the TV personalities were engaged. Ainsley Earhardt has been spotted wearing the engagement ring on TV and social media. Hannity reportedly made a surprise proposal at the altar of their Florida home church.

The newly engaged couple told the publication that they met their church minister after the engagement. Their kids approved of the union, and they made their ex-spouses aware of the proposal. Details of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's wedding have yet to be shared.

Ainsley Earhardt was spotted with the engagement ring from Sean Hannity in a March 2025 Instagram video (L). Photo: @aearhardt on Instagram/Theo Wargo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Earhardt and Hannity received congratulatory messages from peers

After news of Sean Hannity being engaged to Earhardt became public, the pair received well-wishes from fellow media personalities and famous friends. Among those who congratulated them on X (Twitter) include Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier, Jimmy Failla, and Martha McCallum. They were also congratulated by their close friend, President Trump, who wrote on Truth Social:

They are officially engaged to be married! There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple. Congratulations to both. A deal made in heaven!

Ainsley at Fox News Studios on February 14, 2025 (R) and Hannity during the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hannity and Earhardt bonded over shared Christian faith

The television stars are both devout Christians. They told Fox News that they have always placed God first in their relationship. In December 2019, Hannity appeared on Earhardt's Fox Nation show, Ainsley's Bible Study, where he said:

My faith actually has gotten stronger as I've gotten older. I would say I realize more than ever that I not only need, but I want, God in my life.

Sean on 'Hannity' at Fox News Studios on March 15, 2023 (L) and Earhardt on 'Fox & Friends' at Fox News Studios on February 27, 2024. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Earhardt and Hannity make long-distance work

Sean Hannity's current partner, Ainsley Earhardt, lives in New York while he is based in Palm Beach, Florida, where he permanently relocated in January 2024. The couple reportedly see each other on weekends, with trips between the two states. In an early January 2025 segment of Fox & Friends, Ainsley said she plans to continue residing in The Big Apple even after the proposal.

I'm going to continue to live in NY. My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously, I love my job — Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other. We make it work. It's easy.

The couple are supportive of each other's careers. Earhardt joined Fox News in 2007 and started hosting Fox & Friends in 2016. She also hosts Ainsley's Bible Study on Fox Nation. Sean Hannity has been with the network since 1996. He hosts the prime-time show Hannity and the Fox Nation show Sean.

Earhardt on 'Fox & Friends' at Fox News Studios on March 21, 2024 (L) and Sean on 'Hannity' at Fox Studios on January 13, 2023 (R). Photo: Theo Wargo/John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's age difference is not a bother

The newly engaged Fox News stars have a 15-year age gap between them. Hannity was born in December 1961 (age 63 as of April 2025), while Earhardt was born in September 1976 (age 48 as of April 2025).

Age is not an issue for the television hosts, who are both divorced with kids. Sean Hannity's new wife-to-be shared in a 2019 People interview that she is open to having more children despite her age.

I have frozen my eggs, so I am prepared if I decide to have more children—I would be open to that 1000 percent...I just love children, and I love being a mother, so I won't rule that out.

Hannity at Del Frisco's Grille on April 2, 2018, in NYC (L) and Earhardt on 'Fox & Friends' at Fox News Studios on March 07, 2023. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Earhardt and Hannity finalised their respective divorces in 2019

Sean was with his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, for over two decades. The exes welcomed two children: son Patrick (born in 1998) and daughter Merri Kelly (born in 2001). Ainsley Earhardt will be Sean Hannity's second wife when they wed.

Earhardt has been in two former marriages. She was married to former NFL quarterback Will Proctor for over six years after tying the knot in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Hayden in 2015. Will filed for divorce in October 2018 amid cheating allegations.

Before Will Proctor, Ainsley was married to her high school sweetheart Kevin McKinney who she met at her alma mater, the University of South Carolina. They wed in 2005 and divorced in 2009.

Earhardt on 'Fox & Friends' at Fox News Studios on June 22, 2022 (L) and Sean at The Pool on April 13, 2017, in NYC. Photo: Taylor Hill/John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship continues to be kept out of the spotlight. The couple has been focusing on their respective roles on Fox News while making weekend trips between the Big Apple and the Sunshine State.

READ ALSO: Is Aishah Hasnie married? A biography of the Fox News journalist and her love life

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Fox News anchor Aishah Hasnie. She is one of the few Pakistanis working for a major American network.

Aishah is a naturalised American with Pakistani citizenship. She graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a BA in Broadcast Journalism and started working for Fox News in 2019.

Source: Briefly News