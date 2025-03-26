Breaking down Jimmy Failla's net worth: comedy, radio, and television
Jimmy Failla's net worth of over $2 million did not come easy. Starting as a cab driver with no bank account, he worked hard to become a prominent voice in comedy and media with high-paying gigs on Fox News. He told Resident in 2024 that his main goal is to unite Americans.
I approach everything with realism. I don't look like a TV star; I look like the guy who installed your TV. That relatability is my superpower.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Jimmy Failla's profile summary
- Jimmy Failla's net worth from his multi-faceted career
- Jimmy Failla is a proud family man
Key takeaways
- Jimmy Failla was a cab driver in the Big Apple before he started working at Fox.
- Failla's commentary and stand-up are not affiliated with any political party, but he often shares conservative viewpoints.
- The comedian hosts Fox News Radio's Fox Across America and the late-night show Fox News Saturday Night.
Jimmy Failla's profile summary
|Full name
|Jimmy Failla
|Date of birth
|December 17, 1976
|Age
|48 years old as of March 2025
|Place of birth
|New York City, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Westbury, Long Island, New York
|Ethnicity
|Polish-Italian
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Jenny Failla (2006 to date)
|Children
|Son Lincoln Failla
|Parents
|Marianne Failla (mother)
|Education
|Nassau Community College (Communication and Media Studies)
|Profession
|TV presenter, radio host, author, former cab driver
|Employer
|Fox (2016 to date)
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)LinkedIn
Jimmy Failla's net worth from his multi-faceted career
The comedian is estimated to be worth between $2 million and $5 million, according to LawyersClubindia. Jimmy Failla does various projects for a living, including comedy, radio, television, and book sales.
Jimmy Failla has built a successful media career
Failla graduated from Nassau Community College in 1998 with a Communication and Media Studies degree. He was a weekly humour columnist for the Federalist from 2015 to 2020 and a radio presenter for Off the Meter from 2010 to 2015.
Jimmy joined Fox in 2016 as a writer for the Kennedy Show on Fox Business Network. In March 2020, he started hosting the nationally syndicated talk radio show Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla. The show blends humour, political commentary, and lively discussions.
Failla was named the host of Fox News Saturday Night in January 2024. The weekly weekend prime talk show offers a lighter take on the week's news. In his January 2024 Forbes interview, he mentioned that he wanted to do something different from current late-night show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
We're not doing a Republican comedy show. We're doing an American comedy show. I mean, the truth is, I think in a lot of ways late-night talk shows are packaged in a way that's denying us common culture.
How much does Fox pay Failla?
Jimmy Failla's salary on Fox News is estimated to be over $71,000 yearly for hosting Fox News Saturday Night. Anchors at the network make an average of $94,000, and earnings can go as high as $132,000 annually, according to Glassdoor. Experienced radio hosts at the network also make over $70,000 yearly.
Jimmy Failla is an award-winning comedian
Failla started doing stand-up comedy in 2002. He used to hand out fliers for comedy clubs to earn stage time before he began performing at notable New York venues like the Ha! Comedy Club at Times Square and Caroline's on Broadway.
In 2025, Jimmy debuted Fox Nation's Night of Comedy, and he is a regular on Gotham Comedy Live. Jimmy's one-hour stand-up special, State of the Union, is available on Amazon Prime.
He is also the head writer and creative director at A-List Comedy, a National Comedy Service. Failla was voted 2014 Outstanding Male Comedian of the Year during the New York City Nightlife Awards.
Jimmy Failla is a former cab driver
Before becoming a renowned stand-up comedian, Failla made a living as a cab driver in New York City. He took up the job to supplement his comedy career. He would drive during the day and do stand-up at night.
In his January 2024 interview with Adweek's TVNewser, he shared that his experiences as a taxi driver make him a great comedian and a relatable talk show host.
I have such an everyman background; I can communicate with just about everybody. Because that's what driving the cab is, the door swings open, and you have no say over who gets in – Republican, Democrat, or anything in between.
Jimmy Failla is a published author
Failla published his first book in 2012 called Follow That Car! A Cabbie's Guide to Conquering Fears, Achieving Dreams, And Finding a Public Restroom. The book draws from his experiences as a New York City taxi driver.
Jimmy also authored the Cancel Culture Dictionary: An A to Z Guide to Winning the War on Fun (2024). The New York Times best-selling book humorously tackles the challenges of modern cancel culture.
Jimmy Failla is a proud family man
Jimmy married his wife Jenny Failla, a therapist, in August 2006. The couple met in 2003 when Failla was doing stand-up in Ohio.
Jenny keeps a low profile, but Jimmy regularly celebrates her on special occasions like their anniversary and birthdays. On their 16th anniversary in August 2022, the Fox News comedian took to Instagram to write,
16 years ago, today this chick married way up. Happy sweet 16 to the incomparable Jenny Failla, and congratulations on outlasting everyone's predictions, including ours.
The Faillas became a family of three when they welcomed their son, Lincoln Failla, in November 2008. Lincoln is an athlete and plays high school-level American football. Jimmy occasionally invites his son to appear on Fox News Saturday Night and Fox Across America.
Jimmy Failla's net worth today places him among the most successful self-made stand-up millionaires. His journey from handing out fliers for NY comedy clubs to dominating billboards in Times Square has been impressive.
READ ALSO: Who is Alex Curry's husband? All about her love life and marriage
Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Alex Curry's love life. The Fox Sports reporter is married to Jeff Nisen, an American singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Alex Curry and Jeff Nisen started dating in the mid-2000s while in college. The California natives married in July 2016 at a private ceremony held in Manhattan Beach.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com