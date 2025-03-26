Breaking down Jimmy Failla's net worth: comedy, radio, and television

Jimmy Failla's net worth of over $2 million did not come easy. Starting as a cab driver with no bank account, he worked hard to become a prominent voice in comedy and media with high-paying gigs on Fox News. He told Resident in 2024 that his main goal is to unite Americans.

I approach everything with realism. I don't look like a TV star; I look like the guy who installed your TV. That relatability is my superpower.

Jimmy Failla attends Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center on December 05, 2024, in Greenvale

Key takeaways

Jimmy Failla was a cab driver in the Big Apple before he started working at Fox.

before he started working at Fox. Failla's commentary and stand-up are not affiliated with any political party, but he often shares conservative viewpoints.

but he often shares conservative viewpoints. The comedian hosts Fox News Radio's Fox Across America and the late-night show Fox News Saturday Night.

Jimmy Failla's profile summary

Full name Jimmy Failla Date of birth December 17, 1976 Age 48 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Westbury, Long Island, New York Ethnicity Polish-Italian Marital status Married Wife Jenny Failla (2006 to date) Children Son Lincoln Failla Parents Marianne Failla (mother) Education Nassau Community College (Communication and Media Studies) Profession TV presenter, radio host, author, former cab driver Employer Fox (2016 to date) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) LinkedIn

Jimmy Failla's net worth from his multi-faceted career

The comedian is estimated to be worth between $2 million and $5 million, according to LawyersClubindia. Jimmy Failla does various projects for a living, including comedy, radio, television, and book sales.

Five facts about comedian and TV personality Jimmy Failla.

Jimmy Failla has built a successful media career

Failla graduated from Nassau Community College in 1998 with a Communication and Media Studies degree. He was a weekly humour columnist for the Federalist from 2015 to 2020 and a radio presenter for Off the Meter from 2010 to 2015.

Jimmy joined Fox in 2016 as a writer for the Kennedy Show on Fox Business Network. In March 2020, he started hosting the nationally syndicated talk radio show Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla. The show blends humour, political commentary, and lively discussions.

Jimmy Failla hosts the Fox News 4th annual all-American Christmas Tree lighting at Fox News Channel Studios on November 20, 2023, in New York City.

Failla was named the host of Fox News Saturday Night in January 2024. The weekly weekend prime talk show offers a lighter take on the week's news. In his January 2024 Forbes interview, he mentioned that he wanted to do something different from current late-night show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

We're not doing a Republican comedy show. We're doing an American comedy show. I mean, the truth is, I think in a lot of ways late-night talk shows are packaged in a way that's denying us common culture.

Jimmy Failla during the 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida.

How much does Fox pay Failla?

Jimmy Failla's salary on Fox News is estimated to be over $71,000 yearly for hosting Fox News Saturday Night. Anchors at the network make an average of $94,000, and earnings can go as high as $132,000 annually, according to Glassdoor. Experienced radio hosts at the network also make over $70,000 yearly.

Jimmy Failla visits SiriusXM Studios on March 19, 2014, in New York City.

Jimmy Failla is an award-winning comedian

Failla started doing stand-up comedy in 2002. He used to hand out fliers for comedy clubs to earn stage time before he began performing at notable New York venues like the Ha! Comedy Club at Times Square and Caroline's on Broadway.

In 2025, Jimmy debuted Fox Nation's Night of Comedy, and he is a regular on Gotham Comedy Live. Jimmy's one-hour stand-up special, State of the Union, is available on Amazon Prime.

He is also the head writer and creative director at A-List Comedy, a National Comedy Service. Failla was voted 2014 Outstanding Male Comedian of the Year during the New York City Nightlife Awards.

Jimmy Failla performs during a fundraiser to benefit the Endometriosis Foundation of America at Gotham Comedy Club on August 29, 2012, in New York City.

Jimmy Failla is a former cab driver

Before becoming a renowned stand-up comedian, Failla made a living as a cab driver in New York City. He took up the job to supplement his comedy career. He would drive during the day and do stand-up at night.

In his January 2024 interview with Adweek's TVNewser, he shared that his experiences as a taxi driver make him a great comedian and a relatable talk show host.

I have such an everyman background; I can communicate with just about everybody. Because that's what driving the cab is, the door swings open, and you have no say over who gets in – Republican, Democrat, or anything in between.

Jimmy Failla at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York in July 2024 to raise money for Alzheimer's Research

Jimmy Failla is a published author

Failla published his first book in 2012 called Follow That Car! A Cabbie's Guide to Conquering Fears, Achieving Dreams, And Finding a Public Restroom. The book draws from his experiences as a New York City taxi driver.

Jimmy also authored the Cancel Culture Dictionary: An A to Z Guide to Winning the War on Fun (2024). The New York Times best-selling book humorously tackles the challenges of modern cancel culture.

Jimmy Failla at the White House in April 2024 (L) and in Times Square, New York City, in February 2024 (R).

Jimmy Failla is a proud family man

Jimmy married his wife Jenny Failla, a therapist, in August 2006. The couple met in 2003 when Failla was doing stand-up in Ohio.

Jenny keeps a low profile, but Jimmy regularly celebrates her on special occasions like their anniversary and birthdays. On their 16th anniversary in August 2022, the Fox News comedian took to Instagram to write,

16 years ago, today this chick married way up. Happy sweet 16 to the incomparable Jenny Failla, and congratulations on outlasting everyone's predictions, including ours.

Jimmy Failla's wife, Jenny Failla.

The Faillas became a family of three when they welcomed their son, Lincoln Failla, in November 2008. Lincoln is an athlete and plays high school-level American football. Jimmy occasionally invites his son to appear on Fox News Saturday Night and Fox Across America.

Jimmy Failla with his wife, Jenny, and his son, Lincoln, at Dodgers Stadium in July 2024

Jimmy Failla's net worth today places him among the most successful self-made stand-up millionaires. His journey from handing out fliers for NY comedy clubs to dominating billboards in Times Square has been impressive.

