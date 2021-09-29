This celebrated comedian is best known for his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and his long-running public feud with actor Matt Damon. After hosting the show for nearly two decades, fans have noticed his absence from their screens. Lucky for us, he has left a wide range of talented comedians to host his show, but we still miss the real deal. Find out what happened to Jimmy Kimmel and where he is now, and when we can expect him to entertain us once more.

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted over three thousand episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the past 18 years. Photo: Randy Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel may be one of your favourite talk show hosts, but he started out as an artist and radio disk jockey in his youth. Find out with Briefly.co.za how this A-Lister made it big.

Jimmy Kimmel's profile

Full name: James Christian Kimmel

James Christian Kimmel Nickname: Jimmy

Jimmy Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York City

Brooklyn, New York City Date of birth: 13 November 1967

13 November 1967 Zodiac: Scorpio

Scorpio Jimmy Kimmel's age: 54 in 2021

54 in 2021 Current residence: Hollywood since 2008

Hollywood since 2008 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Jimmy Kimmel's wife: Molly McNearney

Molly McNearney Jimmy Kimmel's children: Kevin, Katie, William John Billy and Jane

Kevin, Katie, William John Billy and Jane Parents: Joann Iacono, James Kimmel

Joann Iacono, James Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel's siblings: Jonathan and Jill

Jonathan and Jill Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown School: Arizona State University, University of Las Vegas

Arizona State University, University of Las Vegas Occupation: TV host, comedian, writer, and producer

TV host, comedian, writer, and producer Jimmy Kimmel's salary: $15 Million for Jimmy Kimmel Live

$15 Million for Net worth: $50 Million in 2021

$50 Million in 2021 Jimmy Kimmel's Youtube: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram: @jimmykimmellive

@jimmykimmellive Facebook: JimmyKimmel

JimmyKimmel Twitter: @jimmykimmel

Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman dated from 2003-2008 and remain friends to this day. Photo by James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

What nationality is Jimmy Kimmel?

James Christian Kimmel was born the eldest of three in Brooklyn to Joann and James Sr. in 1967. The family relocated to Las Vegas when he was nine, and the young boy was an avid artist before he discovered the joys of David Letterman.

He attended Arizona State University and the University of Las Vegas, where he began entertaining his audience over the radio. This hobby eventually led to his position on The Kevin and Bean Show as "Jimmy the Sports Guy."

His first marriage bore him two children, Katherine and Kevin, with costume designer Gina Maddy. The marriage sadly ended in 2002 after spending 14 years together. Kimmel dated fellow comedian, Sarah Silverman before settling down in 2013 with his current wife, Molly McNearney, and their two kids, William and Jane.

Jimmy Kimmel with his wife Molly McNearney, and their daughter Jane Kimmel back in 2017 when Kimmel took his first sabbatical from his show. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel's career in comedy

His television debut was in 1997 on the show Win Ben Stein's Money, which aired on Comedy Central. This show won a 1999 Daytime Emmy for Best Game Show Host for Stein and Kimmel and a nomination for a Daytime Emmy in 2001.

Jackhole Industries was established in 1999 by the up-and-coming talk show host, along with his mates Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison. The Man Show was this production company's first success, followed by Crank Yankers, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald and The Andy Milonakis Show.

After much success in the comedic field, James stumbled onto his greatest success, first aired in 2003. Still running to this day, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is one of ABC's longest-running late-night talk shows.

Kent Alterman, Adam Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel attend the "Crank Yankers" 2019 Premiere Party at Two Bit Circus. Photo by Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel's movies and TV shows:

Crank Yankers (2002-2021)

(2002-2021) Man of the House (2018)

(2018) Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017)

(2017) Sandy Wexler (2017)

(2017) Scandal (2012-2016)

(2012-2016) Ted 2 (2015)

(2015) Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

(2015) The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2015)

(2015) Project X (2012)

(2012) Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

(2008) The Michael Jackson Trial (2005)

Windy City Heat (2003)

Down to You (2000)

(2000) Win Ben Stein's Money (1997)

James also lent his voice to bring animated characters to life in these movies:

Road Trip (2000)

(2000) Garfield (2004)

(2004) Robot Chicken (TV series) (2006)

(TV series) (2006) The Smurfs 2 (2013)

(2013) Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018)

(2018) The Boss Baby 1 & 2 (2017 & 2021)

(2017 & 2021) PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, and comedians, along with comedy bits. Photo: Randy Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Where is Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live?

Having hosted 3130 episodes in eighteen years, we believe that our favourite talk show host has earned a well-deserved break. However, in 2020, he released a statement concerning his leave of absence with no specification mentioned as to when he will return.

"I'm taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family, There's nothing wrong, I'm healthy, my family's healthy, I just need a couple of months off."

Thankfully, James has good friends in funny places who have agreed to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! in his place.

Wanda Sykes is one of several comedians who stepped up to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! during Kimmel's sabbatical. Photo: Randy Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel's guest host include, among others:

Wanda Sykes

Nick Kroll

David Spade

Anthony Mackie

Sarah Silverman

Julie Bowen

Maren Morris

Phoebe Robinson

Niall Horan

What happened to Jimmy Kimmel in 2021?

In 2021, Kimmel returned to host the show remotely from his home in order to follow COVID 19 protocols. However, by 5 July, he was absent from our screens once again. Although an official statement was not made this time, we are assured that all is well, and James is on another sabbatical for the summer.

This celebrated comedian re-appeared on his show in September to discuss the pandemic and his views on the vaccine. It was announced that Jimmy Kimmel's tickets would only be issued to those who are vaccinated.

Jimmy Kimmel entertained the masses as host of the 90th Annual Academy Awards in 2018. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel's net worth

Working full time seems to be taking its toll on our favourite talk show host, who seems to need more time away from the camera lately. However, his net worth keeps escalating due to his hard work and success. He has a guesstimated net worth of about $50 million.

The pandemic has forced the world to re-prioritise their lives, so maybe Jimmy Kimmel has decided that his family hold more value to him than the many hours spent on set. Although his fans miss him, we cannot begrudge the man for wanting to spend time with his family.

