The South African Medical Association wants healthcare workers to be prioritised for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Frontline workers were among the first to receive the Johnson & Johnson when the vaccination programme rolled out in South Africa

South Africa is expected to have a fourth wave in the next few months and a health official says it is unavoidable

JOHANNESBURG - With the fourth wave believed to be coming in the next few months, the South African Medical Association says it will be in the best interest of the healthcare workers to prepare for the fourth wave.

Sama says the frontline workers should be given Johnson & Johnson booster shot before the 4th wave hits.

Sama says healthcare workers should be among the first to get the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Sama believes that a booster shot would be essential in building immunity. The medical body says since healthcare workers were first in line to receive the J&J vaccine it would make sense for them to get the booster shots first, according to EWN.

Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee says that current evidence shows that the second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine increases immunity.

She says protecting healthcare workers before the fourth wave is essential to ensure that the hospitals will not be understaffed.

Acting Director-General of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says the fourth wave in South Africa is unavoidable and that the two-dose vaccine has proven to be very effective against the coronavirus, according to a report by Health24.

The South African government has not confirmed if the booster shot will be introduced in South Africa.

