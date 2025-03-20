Although Aishah Hasnie remains tight-lipped about her romantic life, she has, on several occasions, revealed juicy details about her personal life. The Pakistani-American Fox News journalist once shared her spiritual beliefs, saying:

I am a religious Muslim who prays five times a day. I am lucky to be working in a free press society covering the highest levels of government. In addition, I get to wear skirts, let my hair out, and still be taken seriously.

Aishah Hasnie's profile summary

Full name Aishah Hasnie Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1984 Age 40 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Lahore, Pakistan Current residence New York, USA Nationality Pakistani-American Ethnicity Pakistani Religion Muslim Education Bedford North Lawrence High School Height 5'4" (163 lbs) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings Afiah Hasnie Profession Television reporter Years active 2006-present Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Aishah Hasnie's family's emigration to the USA

Aishah, 40 as of March 2025, was born on 5 October 1984 in Lahore, Pakistan. In 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday via a post that read:

Dear God, I am beyond blessed. Thank you.

When Hasnie was 6, her uncle, who was a lieutenant commander in the US Navy, sponsored her family to relocate to the US. She grew up in Bedford, Indiana.

Who are Aishah Hasnie's parents?

Although specific details about Aishah's parents are publicly unavailable, she occasionally features them in her social media posts. On 10 May 2020, the journalist penned a heartfelt message to her mother on Instagram, saying:

Happy Mother's Day to the most loving, caring and Godly woman I know! I am so grateful I was born to you.

The following month, she also commemorated her dad on his special day via a post that was captioned:

Happy Father's Day Dad! You have always taught me that I am capable of doing everything I put my mind to. You are my hero. I love you!

The news anchor has a younger sister, Afiah, who earned her PsyD in May 2020. Taking it to Instagram, she congratulated her on this achievement, saying:

My sister just became Dr. Hasnie. I am so proud of how hard you worked for this.

Insights into Aishah Hasnie's educational background

The Pakistan native joined Bedford North Lawrence High School in 1998 and graduated in 2002. Hasnie earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Indiana University Bloomington in 2006.

Entry into the competitive media industry

While in the university, Aishah interned as an on-air reporter at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, WICS-TV in Springfield, Illinois and GEO-TV in Pakistan. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working as a fill-in anchor and investigative reporter at WANE-TV in 2008.

During her time there, the journalist received an Emmy Award nomination for one of her investigative reports. In 2011, Hasnie moved to WXIN-TV (FOX59), where she served as anchor of First at Four. Eight years later, Aishah joined Fox News as an overnight anchor.

In August 2021, she was promoted to a congressional correspondent. The journalist is a regular guest host of America Reports. She contributed to the extensive coverage of President-elect Donald Trump and Vic President-elect J.D. Vance's live swearing event.

Some of her mentors are Fanchon Stinger and Linsey Davis

On 4 March 2024, Hasnie showered her mentor journalist, Fanchon Stinger, with praises via an Instagram post that read:

I am in awe of my mentor and her Godly heart. She is one of the reasons I have so much confidence in my talent. If I ever gave you advice, there is a 90% chance I also learnt it from her.

FAQs

The reporter contributed to the extensive coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who is Aishah Hasnie's husband?

Aishah's marital status remains a mystery as she has not publicly disclosed any information regarding having a husband or kids. Some sources report that she is single and currently focusing on her career.

What is Aishah Hasnie's height?

The reporter stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Aishah Hasnie's body measurements are 38-26-37 inches (97-66-94 cm).

What happened to Aishah Hasnie's mother?

In March 2024, Hasnie revealed that her mom was a cancer survivor, stating:

Years ago, my mom underwent abdominal surgery for colon cancer. After taking out the tumour, doctors put her through chemotherapy. Although it was such a trying time for my family, she eventually got the 'all clear'.

Who is the highest-paid reporter on Fox News?

American conservative television presenter Sean Hannity is the network's highest-earning individual. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he bags $45 million annually and has a net worth of $250 million.

Aishah Hasnie is one of the few female Muslim journalists in the industry. She mainly covers news stories ranging from elections, foreign affairs and national events for Fox News.

