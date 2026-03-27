Rashida Nicole's age, career, and love life: Meet LiAngelo Ball's estranged wife

Rashida Nicole gained public attention for her relationship, marriage, and subsequent split from basketballer-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball. The pair married in March 2025, separated in June, and he filed for divorce in July. Speaking on the Ball in the Family podcast, Ball shared details about their brief romance, revealing:

I did not like her. I was about to cry as she drove me to the courthouse because I felt forced into the marriage. I did not want to get married, but at the time, I was not in my right senses, so I just went on with it.

Rashida Nicole and LiAngelo Ball during the 2025 BET Awards (L). The rapper at the 2025 ESPY Awards (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In 2024, Rashida Nicole confirmed she will appear in the upcoming third season of P-Valley .

. LiAngelo and Rashida were first romantically linked in February 2025 , following several public appearances together, including a sighting at Rolling Loud.

, following several public appearances together, including a sighting at Rolling Loud. One week after Nicole announced she was pregnant with his child, Ball filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Rashida Nicole's profile summary

Full name Rashida Nicole Date of birth 9 April 1992 Age 33 years old (As of March 2026) Birthplace Illinois, USA Nationality American Marital status Separated Ex-partner LiAngelo Ball Children 2 Profession Actress, internet personality Social media Instagram

Rashida Nicole is a Chicago native: A look at her early life

Rashida (33 as of March 2026) was born on 9 April 1992 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. In 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday in a post that read:

Aries are the biggest and bossiest of the Zodiac!

Nicole attended Eastern Illinois University, where she graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism. She also earned a Master's in Business Communication.

Social media personality Rashida Nicole. Photo: @iamrnicole on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She played a lead role in the independent film Last Straw

After relocating from Illinois to Atlanta, Nicole secured her first major media role at Streetz 94.5. Later, she appeared in the Starz series Survivor's Remorse and in the Fox Soul series NStyle Atlanta Uncut. In August 2024, Rashida announced that she would be joining Nick Cannon's Wild n' Out show.

About three months later, she revealed she had been cast in Season 3 of P-Valley. Nicole is the founder of the Atlanta-based medical spa The ShiSpa. As of 26 March 2026, she commands 274k followers on her verified Instagram account.

Rashida was married to LiAngelo for about three months: Insights into her love life

Rashida and LiAngelo Balls married in a civil ceremony in Southern California on 24 March 2025. According to records, they separated on 15 June, and he filed for divorce on 3 July.

During a December 2025 appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast, Ball shared details about his brief marriage to Nicole, describing it as a "mistake".

Things happened so fast. Two weeks after we got married, I realised I had messed up. So I cried and eventually talked to her about us separating.

Instagram star Rashida Nicole (L). LiAngelo at a 2025 match between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets (R). Photo: @iamrnicole on Instagram, Luke Hales via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to the Times of India, Rashida took to Instagram Stories to fire back on his comment about being "forced into marriage", calling him a "clown".

No one forced a grown man to do anything. He never takes accountability for his actions.

Nicole is a girl mom: She has two daughters

On 26 June 2025, Rashida announced she was expecting a second child in an Instagram post that read:

I am grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous and hungry. Although I was always hesitant about going through another pregnancy, I am excited about this new chapter.

She thanked her teen daughter (born from a previous relationship) for supporting her, writing:

Shoutout to my daughter for her unconditional love and reassurance that all will be well.

LiAngelo initially appeared to support the announcement by liking the post and commenting with a lock and key and heart emoji.

The pair's daughter, Lilo Legacy Ball, was born on 3 December 2025. However, Nicole did not allow Ball into the delivery room because of the "emotional pain caused and his complete absence during the pregnancy."

Rashida Nicole and LiAngelo Ball (L). Lilo Legacy Ball (R). Photo: @iamrnicole (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rashida Nicole had a messy public feud with Nikki Mudarris

LiAngelo split from his longtime partner, the mother of his two kids, Nikki, in early 2025. According to Fox News, she announced their separation on Instagram, writing:

After spending over three years with this man, he has decided to walk away from his family because he got another girl pregnant.

Later, Mudarris labelled Nicole a "homewrecker", while the latter fired back, calling Nikki "obsessed" and accusing her of being racist. In his interview on the Ball in the Family podcast, Ball expressed regret over leaving Nikki for Rashida, stating:

I messed up. I should never have left Nikki because of our differences in minor decisions. If only I could go back in time and make things right.

In a shocking turn of events, Nicole issued a public apology to Nikki on 2 December 2025 on Instagram Stories, per Times of India, admitting that LiAngelo had lied to her about their past relationship. Mudarris responded, writing:

Thanks for the apology, I really appreciate it. Praying for positivity for the sake of our kids.

LiAngelo Ball during the 2025 Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Rashida and LiAngelo were together for several months before their highly publicised split. Here are some frequently asked questions about them:

What is the age gap between LiAngelo Ball and Rashida Nicole?

LiAngelo (27 as of March 2026) was born on 24 November 1998. This makes him approximately six years older than Rashida.

How rich is LiAngelo Ball?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, LiAngelo has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He has amassed this fortune from his successful music and sporting career.

Conclusion

As of March 2026, Rashida Nicole is still legally LiAngelo Ball's wife, as their divorce has yet to be finalised. She is the mother of his third child, Lilo Legacy Ball. Beyond Nicole's association with the rapper, she is an actress and a beauty and lifestyle content creator.

READ MORE: What is Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, doing now?

As Briefly.co.za published, Juanita Vanoy is an American former model and philanthropist best known as Michael Jordan's first wife.

Before her relationship with Jordan, Vanoy had a relatively successful career as a model. She later made a transition and became a secretary at the American Bar Association.

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News