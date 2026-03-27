LiAngelo Ball's wife: Timeline of his divorce from Rashida Nicole

Rashida Nicole was LiAngelo Ball's wife for about three months before he officially filed for divorce in July 2025. During a December 2025 appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast, the rapper revealed that he felt "forced" into marrying someone he did not even have feelings for.

I was about to cry as she drove me to the courthouse. I really felt disconnected. I was like, "I do not want to get married, but I am going to do it, though."

Rashida Nicole and LiAngelo Ball during the 2025 BET Awards (L). The rapper at the 2025 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Erica Harris DeValve (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In February 2025, LiAngelo's ex-partner, Nikki Mudarris, announced their separation after a three-year relationship .

. About a month later, Ball married Rashida in a private civil wedding , but later filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

, but later filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Rashida and LiAngelo share a daughter, Lilo Legacy Ball (born in December 2025).

(born in December 2025). In late 2025, Ball expressed regret for breaking up with Mudarris to pursue a relationship with Nicole.

Who is LiAngelo Ball's wife?

LiAngelo is currently separated from his wife, Rashida Nicole, and they are in the process of finalising their divorce. Speaking on the Ball in the Family podcast, he shared details about their short-lived marriage, revealing:

I do not know how I agreed to marry her. Sometimes, I feel like I was not in my right senses. But one day, I reflected on my decision, cried, and eventually let her know that the marriage was over.

Rashida Nicole and LiAngelo Ball during the 2025 Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds. Photo: @iamrnicole on Instagram, Scott Dudelson via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

LiAngelo and Rashida's relationship and divorce timeline

Ball and Nicole's messy split has made news following their heated back-and-forth. According to the Times of India, she accused him of being a "clown" and a "deadbeat" on Instagram Stories in December 2025. Her post read:

He can never take accountability for anything. None of his actions makes sense.

Here is a complete timeline of the pair's romance and split:

Early 2025: LiAngelo Ball leaves Nikki for Nicole

Rashida and LiAngelo started dating shortly after his split from longtime partner Nikki Mudarris. According to Fox News, Nikki announced their split on Instagram, writing:

After spending over three years with this man and having two kids, he has decided to walk out on us and create a new life with another woman.

In a 2025 interview on The Jason Lee Show, Mudarris went on to share intricate details about their separation, saying:

He had travelled to New York for a business meeting, and we had not talked for three days. Then he texted me and said, "We need to co-parent because I got someone pregnant." Our daughter was four weeks old at the time.

LiAngelo Ball during the 2025 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

February 2025: Rashida Nicole and LiAngelo Ball spark early marriage rumours

Ball and Nicole made their first public appearances together in early 2025, including a sighting at Rolling Loud. Speculation that the pair had exchanged vows swirled after they were photographed leaving a Southern California courthouse, dressed in matching white outfits, with him carrying a large envelope.

24 March 2025: The couple gets married in a civil ceremony

LiAngelo and Rashida officially marry, as revealed in later court filings. A few weeks later, they attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre as a couple. In his interview on the Ball in the Family podcast, Ball alluded to the marriage as the "dumbest thing he ever did."

She had me on a rollercoaster of emotions. Things happened so fast. I regret marrying her because it was not out of love.

15 June 2025: Nicole and Ball secretly separate

After a few weeks of marriage, LiAngelo broke up with Rashida. He narrated how things unfolded while speaking on the Ball in the Family podcast.

About two weeks into our marriage, I realised that I had made the wrong decision. I went upstairs, tears in my eyes, and told her it was over between us.

Rapper LiAngelo Ball at a 2025 match between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets (L). Lilo Legacy Ball (R). Photo: Luke Hales via Getty Images, @iamrnicole on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

26 June 2025: Rashida publicly announces her pregnancy

Rashida flaunted her pregnant belly on Instagram, writing:

I am grateful, terrified, nauseous and hungry. Although I was initially hesitant about going through pregnancy and parenthood again, I am excited about this new chapter.

LiAngelo initially appeared to support the news by liking the post and commenting with a heart emoji with a lock and key.

3 July 2025: LiAngelo files for divorce one week after the pregnancy reveal

According to records obtained by TMZ Sports, Ball filed for divorce from Nicole at a Southern California courthouse. He requested joint legal and physical custody of their then-unborn child and sought termination of spousal support for both parties.

2 December 2025: Rashida Nicole welcomes daughter Lilo Legacy

The Times of India reported that Nicole did not allow Ball into the delivery room during Lilo's birth. According to a post on her Instagram Stories, she revealed:

That decision came after months of emotional pain and his complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life.

On the same day, Rashida also publicly apologised to Nikki for the pain she had caused her family. She admitted to taking accountability privately before posting publicly. Nikki responded, saying:

Thank you for your apology. I appreciate it. Praying for positivity for the sake of our kids.

Later, Nicole called out LiAngelo for not making an effort to see his six-day-old baby. She wrote:

You cannot force a grown man to become a dad.

LiAngelo Ball during a 2025 NBA game (L). The rapper and Nikki Mudarris at The 2024 ESPY Awards (R). Photo: Amy Lemus, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

10 December 2025: LiAngelo expresses regret over leaving Nikki for Nicole

In a Ball in the Family podcast episode, Ball stated that he wished he had stayed to work on his relationship with Nikki.

Nikki and I disagreed on certain things, including where our kids would go to school and where we would live. But this was no excuse for me to leave her. If I could go back in time, I would never have broken up with her.

Wrapping up

As of March 2026, LiAngelo Ball's wife, Rashida Nicole, is his legal "wife", with their divorce proceedings still ongoing. The pair married in March 2025 but had separated by June. They share a daughter, Lilo Legacy Ball.

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Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News